Popular Pays Announces Partner Program and Collaboration with Group RFZ

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading influencer marketing and social content creation SaaS platform, Popular Pays, is excited to announce Group RFZ, a digital measurement firm helping clients understand and demonstrate the impact of influencer and content marketing on top-of-the-funnel or brand building efforts, as the first organization in their new Partner Program. The Popular Pays Partner program adds a layer of service and insight to their clients to lead the industry with transparent, comprehensive and actionable data.

"We view Popular Pays as the foundation for collaborating with influencers or content creators, but there's also an entire host of amazing tech and service providers around this ecosystem," says Popular Pays Co-Founder and CEO Corbett Drummey. "Group RFZ impressed us with their ability to add data and rigor around an area of influencer marketing that traditionally is hard to measure, namely organic posts."

Using first-party data, Popular Pays provides clients with verified data on campaign performance such as engagement rates, impressions and audience demographics. Group RFZ goes a step deeper by using a proven research methodology consisting of a control/exposed survey approach. Unlike other approaches, Group RFZ gets insights from the influencer's audience – a crucial step in measuring the holistic value of influencer marketing. The resulting insights around top-of-the-funnel efforts are key to helping marketers understand how their efforts impact consumers' emotions and attitudes.

A recent brand case study showcasing Popular Pays and Group RFZ's partnership revealed a 21% difference in unaided awareness of the brand between those that saw an influencers' post and the control. Ad recall of the post was 43%, a higher rate than other influencer marketing studies Group RFZ had previously conducted.

"This type of research and data really helps to prove value beyond likes and impressions for influencer marketing," says Group RFZ Co-founder Gary Zucker. "Our partnership with Popular Pays works to extend the incredible work that they're already doing and provide a deeper understanding of how their platform truly enables clients to move the needle for their brands in a meaningful way."

To learn more, join Popular Pays and Group RFZ for a webinar they are co-hosting called 5 metrics that prove the impact of content & influencer marketing on February 19th at 1pm CST (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2166897029862054923) or visit www.popularpays.com

About Popular Pays

Making an impact on social means having great content, and lots of it. Popular Pays' software allows you to connect, collaborate, and track your work with influencers and content creators one-to-one or at scale. Their solutions make it easy for brands to quickly generate a library of high-quality content to tell their story through influencer marketing, or branded content for use in paid spend.

Popular Pays is a Facebook Marketing Partner, Instagram Marketing Partner and Pinterest Marketing Partner giving them access to first-party network data. They are headquartered in Chicago, with sister offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

About Group RFZ

Group RFZ is a digital measurement firm that enables clients to understand and demonstrate the impact of their content and influencer marketing. Our measurement solution helps leading companies go beyond traditional metrics and capture the true impact of their digital initiatives - how it made consumers' feel, the impression it left, and the effect on the brand. Utilizing a unique blend of market research and ad adtech, Group RFZ empowers clients to achieve and demonstrate ROI, make smarter decisions and optimize their efforts. Group RFZ is headquartered in Denver Colorado.

