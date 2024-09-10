Popular Recipe Site GiangisKitchen.com Completely Re-Imagined to Deliver an Even Better Experience

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GiangisKitchen.com, which features delicious, nutritious, and elegant recipe ideas that can be created by anyone — including those with little or no cooking experience — has been completely re-imagined to provide visitors with an even better and more enjoyable experience.

Headed by renowned food maven Giangi Townsend, the new and improved GiangisKitchen.com provides visitors with option to search for the perfect recipe across multiple categories including:

It's now even easier than ever before for visitors to find the perfect recipe for their mood, occasion, or event. Post this GiangisKitchen.com Video: How to Make Rosemary Infused Oil Giangi Townsend, Founder of GiangisKitchen.com

Course (appetizers, soups, salads, dinners, sides, desserts, drinks, an classics)

Cuisine (French, Italian, American, international)

Occasion (Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year)

Season (spring, summer, fall, winter)

Visitors can browse the "Affordable Gourmet" section to discover delectable recipes that have been specifically created by Giangi for their affordable ingredients, as well as explore recipes that can be completely prepared in under 45 minutes. The site also features a growing roster of videos, and all recipes are accompanied by multiple high-resolution photos.

In addition, the site's new "Recipe Roundups" section features a curated collection of some of Giangi's most popular recipes, such as top fall desserts to enjoy, alternative Thanksgiving meals, and more.

"Since we launched GiangisKitchen.com nearly 15 years ago, our focus and goal has always been to make it easy and enjoyable for anyone to create delicious and nutritious meals for their family, but without having to spend half their day in the kitchen or exceed their food budget," commented Giangi, who was named Best Food and Lifestyle Blogger — Southwest USA by CV Magazine, and in 2022 was invited to appear and participate on the Food Network's Global Food Fanatics hosted by Guy Fieri and his son Hunter.

Continued Giangi: "Our new site stays true to our core mission. It's now even easier than ever before for visitors to find the perfect recipe for their mood, occasion, or event, or explore and experiment with something new that could become a family favorite. We have received extremely positive on the new site feedback from visitors across the U.S. and around the world, who credit us for helping them discover what we have always believed: Cooking is not just about preparing meals. It is about spending quality time with loved ones, having fun, and creating treasured and priceless memories!"

About GiangisKitchen.com

GiangisKitchen.com is a globally-popular website that features simple, delicious, elegant and nutritious recipes, which are primarily geared towards working moms, dads, grandparents, and everyone else with a desire to prepare a great meal for their family in just 30-45 minutes.

