Popular Science Announces the Best Innovations of 2024

The annual "Best of What's New" Honors 50 groundbreaking products across 10 categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Science is proud to announce its annual Best of What's New Awards, the most innovative and groundbreaking products that debuted the past year. Now in its 37th year, the Best of What's New Awards spans 10 essential categories: Gadgets, Entertainment, Aerospace, Personal Care, Auto, Engineering, Sports & Outdoors, Home, Emergency Services, and Health.

"Since 1988, Popular Science has honored the innovations changing our world with the Best of What's New Awards. We're thrilled to celebrate the year's groundbreaking ideas that are improving our everyday lives and shaping our futures. From pioneering medical procedures to sustainable engineering solutions, and from advancements in space exploration to jaw-dropping gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2024."

Each winner represents a significant technological advancement in its field and provides a service that makes our lives safer, better, or more accessible. From mosquito protection technology to the first spacewalk by a private agency and a smart hairdryer that optimizes scalp and hair health to a transparent OLED TV, this year's list highlights a dynamic and exciting collection of products and services.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Aerospace: Joby Aviation's Hydrogen-powered VTOL taxi

Auto: Lincoln's Nautilus

Emergency Services & Defense: Google Research's FireSat wildfire detection system

Engineering: Electrified Thermal Solutions Joule Hive

Entertainment: Zildjian Alchem-E Electronic drums

Gadgets: Apple's Vision Pro (Innovation of the Year)

Health: Guardant Health's Shield

Home: General Electric's Indoor Smoker

Personal Care: Oura Ring 4

Sports & Outdoors: Saga's HoloBike

Other winners include: Olaplex's Bond Shaper™ Curl Rebuilding Treatment; Sony's A9 Mark III, Weber's Slate griddle; Ecoflow's Delta Pro 3; New York University and FDNY's C2SMARTER Digital Twin AI model; Samsung's Glare-free OLED; Limelight Steele's Limelight laser furnace; NASA/Lockheed Martin's X-59 Quiet Supersonic Jet; Ford's Superbelt; and Patagonia's M10 Collection.

More information about the 2024 Best of What's New Awards can be found on popsci.com.

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted science brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged into and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent Ventures, a privately held media company that includes brands such as Futurism, The Drive, Outdoor Life , and Task & Purpose .

ABOUT BEST OF WHAT'S NEW

Every year since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top innovations—breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What's New Awards are presented to five products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors, and Emergency Services.

SOURCE Popular Science