Popular Science Recognized as 'One-to-Watch' at Licensing Expo 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- License Global magazine, the licensing industry's thought leader and leading news source, today announced Popular Science as the 2019 winner of its One-to-Watch contest. An official part of Licensing Week, One-to-Watch serves to recognize and reward innovation from new Licensing Expo exhibitors. Popular Science, represented by Bonnier Corporation, was honored at the 2019 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, June 4 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV.

"We are honored to be chosen as the 'one-to-watch' by the industry's leading publication, License Global," said Elise Contarsy, SVP Consumer Products. "Popular Science has tremendous awareness and trust, and we look forward to partnering with licensees to develop more ways for science enthusiasts to engage and learn with our brand."

For nearly 150 years, Popular Science has been making science and technology accessible to scientists and science enthusiasts alike. Now available for licensing, Popular Science appeals to manufacturers for products with a unique technical or science-oriented feature, such as STEM learning kits or toys, cleaning products, and lighting/LED bulbs.

"Popular Science is one of the most iconic publishing brands in the science industry and has immense opportunity for growth via its flourishing licensing platform," said Steven Ekstract, brand director, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "Smart publishing brands recognize the importance of partnering with best in class third-party companies that enable them to expand their reach to new audiences as well as delight their fans and readers with branded product."

The One-to-Watch contest is open to any first-time Licensing Expo exhibitor. To be eligible, the brand will not have been licensed before January 1, 2019 and can currently be licensed in only two or fewer product categories. All submissions are judged by the License Global editorial team and individually scored for their innovation in licensing.

Finalists of the 2019 One-to-Watch competition included:

Adorned By Chi - Inspired by the Japanese Magical Girl literary genre and accessories, Adorned By Chi tells the tale of Adaeze, a painfully-shy Nigerian student who discovers she has Goddess-like powers and must reluctantly lead a team of young warriors (Kaira, Gogo, Kelechi, and Emeka) to defeat an apocalyptic monster.

Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip - Comprised of 60 children's games to play in the car, Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip is a fun way for kids to interact with their companions and the world around them. With six different categories of games to play, each led by a different member of Dr. Biscuits' gang of space-exploring game lovers, including Moosh (Games for Humanity), Turdly (Ridiculous Games), Yohan (Logical Games), Lil' Dipper (Games Outside The Car), and Experience (Creative Games), there is something for any child to help engage with the world and spark their imagination.

