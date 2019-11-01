Popular Short video App Likee adopts Parental Controls feature to filter content exposure

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Parental Controls feature was launched by Likee, a pioneering global short video APP, across mobile platforms recently. The feature will enable parents and guardians to remotely control or restrict young users' access to content in Likee.

As a popular video-creation platform, Likee is committed to provide users with a safe and trusted online environment. The complete process of applying and disabling parental controls is protected by password, which is required to be changed in every seven days to ensure complete safety.

Once enabled, Parental Controls will allow to do the following:

Automatically turn into private mode all new videos published by the user. This means that other Likee users will not be able to see them;

Block live broadcasts, news and content in the Popular section which the parent/guardian have deemed not suitable for the user;

Block the viewing of user profile who are nearby or follow the user's account;

Block live broadcasts produced by the user;

Block incoming and outgoing private messages;

Block pop-up messages;

Limit in-app purchase.

How to enable Parental Controls in Likee?

Open Settings

Tap on Parental Controls

Tap on 'Enable Parental Controls'

A screen will pop up to set a password; Set the password and confirm the password to enable the Parental Controls

Users can update Likee to the latest version so as to find the Parental Controls. The feature allows for the private mode for young users' accounts, as well as limiting their access to a number of functions and inappropriate content.

In addition, any user can also make his/her own Likee account private by doing so in the Settings. The user can also determine whether he/she would like to enable other users to comment on his/her videos.

Likee encourages parents and guardians of young users to take an active and communicative role in the education and usage of social media apps, and in general, the internet.

About Likee

Likee (formerly LIKE Video) is a global short video creation platform with diverse contents where youngsters can create amazing and inspiring videos. Created by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world.

Founded in Singapore in the year 2014, BIGO is one of the fastest-growing Internet companies worldwide. Focusing on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, BIGO is one of the major companies globally in the field of development and publishing of apps. BIGO owns Bigo Live -- a leading global live streaming app, Likee -- a global short video creation platform, imo -- a global video communication app, and other social apps. In the first quarter of 2019, BIGO clocked over 400 million total average monthly active users on its various social apps.

In the first quarter of 2019, the monthly average number of active users of the company group has exceeded 400 million. In August 2019, Likee entered the world's top ten most downloaded social media applications (3rd place in the Google Play rating; 4th place in the overall rating) according to Sensor Tower.

