POPULAR SLAB DREAM LAB BASEPLATES FOR LEGO, MEGA, MAX, OTHER TOY BRICK AND BLOCK BUILDING PROJECTS NOW IN WALMART STORES

ATHENS, Ga., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slab Dream Lab baseplates—the "go to" baseplate for brick and block toy building projects and compatible with LEGO, DUPLO, MEGA, MAX and others—are now available in more than 3,000 US Walmart stores and will soon be stocked in 4,500 locations nationwide. Designed and manufactured in the USA, Slab Dream Lab's patented products and process have a long-standing reputation as the strongest, highest-quality baseplates in the toy block construction industry. Four-packs of Slab Dream Lab's 12"X 12" Mosaic and 10" X 10" City Streets themes are now on store shelves alongside brick and block toy products in Walmart toy departments.

The Walmart partnership is part of the company's goal to expand its retail presence nationally and comes on the heels of major Slab Dream Lab growth. Sales of their uber-popular baseplates are approaching one million units for 2024 on platforms like Amazon and brick and mortar retailers including BAM franchise stores. In addition to play and recreation, Slab Dream Lab custom designs illustrating global and regional maps, cosmos themes, science and biology and STEM and STEAM learning applications have become staples in educational settings. Available baseplate dimensions range from small to enormous, including standard 12"X12" and 10"X10" plates to larger sizes up to 96"X48" for large, table-top and wall-mounted builds. With 30 colors and 79 themes in production and unlimited personalization options, Slab Dream Lab uses state-of-the-industry UV printing technology to produce its super-durable ¼" baseplates.

About Slab Dream Lab

Founded in 2013 and produced in the USA with US-sourced materials, Slab Dream Lab is the baseplate innovator designing and producing the highest-quality baseplate foundation for toy brick and block construction like LEGO, Mega Construx, Max and other leading brands. More than toys, Slab Dream Lab baseplates are media platforms with countless motifs and creative possibilities—stackable, expandable, scalable and customizable images—precision-designed baseplates that clip together to ensure solid, simple, easy brick and minifig installation. Slab Dream Lab supports ingenious builds with the highest-quality baseplates on the market—strongest construction, tightest grip, vibrant colors, sharp graphics and infinite designs. To learn more, visit www.slabdreamlab.com.

