Popular SoCal Attraction - OUE Skyspace LA - Unveils New Retail Space and Award-winning Interactive Visitor Experience

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheppard, an award-winning experience-driven marketing agency based in Los Angeles, announces the opening of the new OUE Skyspace Retail Shop (located at 633 West 5th Street, atop the U.S. Bank Tower).

In conjunction with the re-opening of Skyspace's Retail shop, The Sheppard is also a recent recipient of two American Advertising Federation (AAF) awards for their execution of the multi-level visitor experience at the attraction, which opened to the public in spring 2019.

Skyspace, widely known for its all-glass Skyslide – a 45-foot adventure that wraps around the exterior of the U.S. Bank Tower, now allows visitors to explore how the mecca of creativity is home to its guests' most beloved movies, TV shows, music, bands, sports teams and more through the lens of everything Scene, Heard, Played, and Only in LA.

The award-winning space features an immersive video introduction to creatively dictate what guests are about to embark on. Followed by a 3D red carpet simulated photo stage, multi-player vocal recording booth, a life-size replica of a combined professional locker rooms for LA's prominent sports teams, and an interactive digital graffiti art wall.

LED corridors feature footage of LA's creative contributions unique to Los Angeles and its neighborhoods, and is guided by actor/comedian George Lopez who plays virtual host. Celebrities and local personalities including Mayor Eric Garcetti, American rock band KISS, Jason Bentley, Larry Mantle, and more – make virtual cameo appearances throughout, sharing LA facts and trivia.

"We're excited for the re-opening of the redesigned retail space, and honored to be the recipient of the AAF Awards. At The Sheppard when we pursue a client opportunity, we look at the consumer journey from the beginning, middle and end," said Matthew Sheppard, Partner and Creative Director at The Sheppard. "For Skyspace we wanted to elevate the guest experience to a multi-faceted destination with both digital and analog content rooted in the theme to stand apart from anything else a consumer can experience in Los Angeles, a virtual storytelling experience – one that would attract locals and tourists alike and keep them coming back for more."

As the marketing agency of record for OUE Limited, The Sheppard completed the new multi-level visitor experience project in Q1 2019. The three-phase project included more than 20 artists and contributors. Following completion of Scene, Heard, Played, and Only in LA, The Sheppard redesigned the retail space in February 2019. Since the renovations, Skyspace LA reports a 47% increase in visitors to the website, with visitors' dwell time increasing by 30%.

"The end-result of this entire project exceeded our expectations," stated Peter Johnston, Senior Vice President, of OUE Limited. "The Sheppard materialized our business goals by creating an entirely new and elevated visitor experience." Johnston continued, "Scene, Heard, Played, Only in LA weaves the people, vibrant cultures, industries and diverse communities who've helped establish LA as the creative capital of the world. We're excited to offer visitors this new experience and new retail space where consumers can discover their favorite parts of Los Angeles and take a small token of it back home with them."

About The Sheppard

The Sheppard is our secret weapon. Idea generators. Marketers. Strategic partners. Seasoned experts in the design and creation of one-of-a-kind brand experiences that blend digital, environmental and media to build meaningful connections, active communities and highly social content. Not married to any one approach, technology or media, the agency begins every project with a simple question, "what if?" No rules. No boundaries. No biases. Just a blank piece of paper and the freedom to imagine and pursue the impossible. Rooted in the belief that movements aren't created, businesses transformed, and trophies awarded by focusing first on what can't or shouldn't be done, but rather born through curiosity, challenging convention and an open forum to explore what moves the needle. The Sheppard was established in 2007 by partners Matthew Sheppard and Suzanne Sheppard, and since its inception has grown by 85%. Based in Los Angeles, California and with offices in Atlanta, New York and London the firm is proud to have local roots with global reach.

About OUE Limited

OUE Limited (SGX-ST: OUE) is a diversified real estate owner, developer and operator with a real estate portfolio located in prime locations in Asia and the United States. OUE consistently grows its business by leveraging its brands and proven expertise in developing and managing landmark assets across the commercial, hospitality, retail and residential sectors. In March 2017, OUE expanded its portfolio into the healthcare sector with the acquisition of OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited, a listed integrated healthcare services and facilities provider. This was followed by the acquisition of Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, the manager of First REIT, Singapore's first healthcare real estate investment trust in October 2018. With its core strategy of investing in and enhancing a stable of distinctive properties, OUE is committed to developing a portfolio that has a strong recurrent income base, balanced with development profits, to enhance long-term shareholder value. OUE is the sponsor of OUE Hospitality Trust and OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust.

CONTACT

Suzanne Sheppard | suzanne@theshepprd.com | 213-378-2691

SOURCE The Sheppard