Popular South Korean Eatery BHC Chicken Expands to The Original Farmers Market
Feb 17, 2023, 17:53 ET
WHAT:
The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax has welcomed leading Korean Fried Chicken (KFC) sensation, BHC Chicken.
WHEN:
Thursday, February 17th, 2023
WHERE:
The Original Farmers Market
MENUS:
About The Original Farmers Market:
The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles' special gathering place since 1934. With more than 100 grocers, retailers, and restaurants—as well as year-round activities for the whole family—the Farmers Market is a beloved place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Follow the Farmers Market on Facebook at facebook.com/farmersmarketla, Instagram at Instagram.com/farmersmarketla, and Twitter at @FarmersMarketLA.
