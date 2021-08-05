Popular Sports Betting Gift Cards Expanding to Colorado and Indiana, Helping Players with Easy Funding Options

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolution in how consumers fund their sports betting accounts, Game OnTM cards from Blackhawk Network are seeing an expansion to Colorado and Indiana. Game On is a card featuring multiple sportsbook brands that allows consumers to easily add funds to their accounts with select sports betting operators.

The Game On card originally launched in New Jersey and Pennsylvania in 2020, and is now available for purchase and use in Colorado and Indiana. Players can use the money associated with a Game On card to fund their accounts with several operators, including FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetRivers and BetMGM. Please see the Game On card terms and conditions for details.

Since launching during Holiday 2020, the Game On cards have helped give players the flexibility of an exciting new funding option for any sports fan. Consumers can share the thrill of sports betting with friends and family as a gift or treat themselves to some fun while watching their favorite teams.

"The popularity of online sports betting and gaming is on the rise, with the global sports market expected to grow by nearly a third in the next five years," said Richard Gotlieb, head of lottery and sports betting at Blackhawk Network. "Game On is a unique tool for funding for players and a great gifting option. We're thrilled about the expansion into two growing gaming markets in Colorado and Indiana, as well as plans for additional states in the near future."

The Game On cards are available at select grocery stores and other leading retailers in approved states, or online at GetGameOn.com. Game On card purchasers or recipients must have or create a sports betting account with one of the sportsbooks featured on the front of the card.

This innovative way to fund sports betting accounts is expected to become available in additional states, subject to applicable law and state approval. For more information or to purchase an egift, visit GetGameOn.com.

Game On Cards are curated by Blackhawk Network, Inc. and issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com .

About MetaBank®, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., ("Meta") a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. At Meta, our mission is Financial Inclusion for All®. We strive to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. Meta works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all.

