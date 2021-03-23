Popular Spring Skiing Increases Visitors, Park City Extends Season

PARK CITY, Utah, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Called the best time to ski by industry experts, spring in Park City is expected to see an increase in skiers due to an extended ski season, more snow, warmer temperatures and a pandemic-induced, pent-up demand for normal activities.

YOTELPAD Park City visitors enjoy the lounge, firepit, hot tub and beautiful views of Park City nestled in the mountains. Spring skiing is the perfect time of year to enjoy warmer weather and more snow, while setting up home base at YOTELPAD Park City, just 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport and at the based of a 7,300-acre Park City Mountain Resort. Each European-inspired floorplan optimizes every inch of PADS, which can accommodate up to 7 guests for adventure seekers this spring.

"When Park City Mountain Resort extended its season to April 11, we saw an immediate surge in bookings," said Brandon Tyler, YOTELPAD Park City general manager. "It's no surprise that skiers everywhere are looking for a break away this year, and the new YOTELPAD Park City offers the perfect escape, just 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport."

With 144 PADs (YOTELPAD's-speak for condos), YOTELPAD Park City is equipped with self-service check-in stations, guest access to Grab+Go meals and drinks, a 24/7 gym with the latest Life Fitness & Peloton equipment, ski valet service, a fireside lounge and more.

"This first-ever YOTELPAD in the world has changed the way travelers view hotels," said Tyler. "Perfectly positioned at the base of a 7,300-acre Park City Mountain Resort, YOTELPAD Park City is a launching pad for vacationers to envelop themselves in Park City's beautiful outdoors this spring and have a new, efficient home base with full amenities."

Along with an enviable location at the base of Park City Mountain Resort in Canyons Village, YOTELPAD has an additional advantage: innovative designs for various-sized PADs, which include Italian furniture that transforms into multiple functions for the most efficient use of space European-inspired floorplans optimize every inch of PADs, which can accommodate up to seven guests and make it the perfect mountain base for adventure seekers.

"For today's travelers, each adaptable design allows guests to enjoy benefits without added expenses," he said. "The YOTELPAD experience combines modern, international design for indoors, outdoors and spaces in between, such as by the pool, around the fireplace and in the games room. Guests can relax in the hot tub, unwind by the pool and soak in Park City's beautiful valley views from the View Terrace.

