Popular Squishmallows Expands as A Powerhouse Global Lifestyle Brand With Cross-Category Licensing Program

Each Squishmallows has a unique name and backstory that brings its personality to life. Squishmallows are sold at thousands of retail outlets across the county, including independent and specialty stores, amusement parks, and national chains such as Target, Five Below, Walgreens, Walmart, Learning Express, Cracker Barrel, CVS, Costco, Justice, and Hallmark.

Squishmallows Licensee Highlights:

Bioworld is the pop culture industry leader with a team of experts delivering lifestyle collections to fans globally across apparel, loungewear, headwear, bags, socks, collectible accessories and more. In 2022 Bioworld will offer a full suite of Squishmallows branded merchandise.

is the pop culture industry leader with a team of experts delivering lifestyle collections to fans globally across apparel, loungewear, headwear, bags, socks, collectible accessories and more. In 2022 Bioworld will offer a full suite of Squishmallows branded merchandise. BigMouth , a designer and manufacturer of fun, outrageous lifestyle products, will make Squishmallows branded pool floats, cooler bags, beach chairs, and pop-up tents. BigMouth continues to push boundaries in the toy and gift industry by creating products that leave an impression, cracks a smile on your face or looks too fun not to use or share with others.

, a designer and manufacturer of fun, outrageous lifestyle products, will make Squishmallows branded pool floats, cooler bags, beach chairs, and pop-up tents. BigMouth continues to push boundaries in the toy and gift industry by creating products that leave an impression, cracks a smile on your face or looks too fun not to use or share with others. BBC International is a global design, development and sourcing footwear company currently offering a full line of Squishmallows branded footwear.

is a global design, development and sourcing footwear company currently offering a full line of Squishmallows branded footwear. Franco Mfg. will develop Squishmallows bedding and accessories including throws as well as beach and bath blankets.

will develop Squishmallows bedding and accessories including throws as well as beach and bath blankets. Fashion Angels Enterprises will offer students and teachers exciting new Squishmallows fashion stationery and back to school accessories.

will offer students and teachers exciting new Squishmallows fashion stationery and back to school accessories. In partnership with Parkside Collectibles (OEM), Jazwares launches a new line of Squishmallows inspired trading cards with Series 1 scheduled to arrive in the U.S. market this year. The cards feature Squishmallows favorites in a full range of captivating artistic treatments with more than 650 cards to collect.

(OEM), Jazwares launches a new line of Squishmallows inspired trading cards with Series 1 scheduled to arrive in the U.S. market this year. The cards feature Squishmallows favorites in a full range of captivating artistic treatments with more than 650 cards to collect. Primary Colors, a premier producer of cookies, candy, and snacks, is excited to partner with Jazwares to bring fun and innovative Squishmallows gummy and candy products to retail stores nationwide.

Since Squishmallows debuted in 2017, each plush has featured its own lovable personality and have become known for their ultra-soft feel and whimsical design that have delighted fans of all ages, both online and in person. Cuddly, collectible Squishmallows are a social media sensation that continue to cultivate a strong following online. Organic Squishmallows content has generated nearly 5 billion video views on TikTok and @squishmallows (and related hashtags) have been tagged in more than one million Instagram posts. The Squishmallows social media channels have ballooned to more than 700,000 followers and nearly 100 global and local Facebook groups have been created by fans.

More than 1,000 Squishmallows ranging from two to 24-inches in size have gained the attention of bona fide Squishmallows fans in more than 40 countries. Such strong brand retention has resulted in multiple line extensions, including HugMees ™, Squish-Doos ™, Heroes, Flip-A-Mallows™, and Squishville™.

©️2021 Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. Squishmallow and Squishmallows are trademarks of Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC.

About Squishmallows

Squishmallows® is a super soft, huggable range of collectible plush toys that have grown into an international social media sensation. Launched in 2017 with eight characters, the line now features more than 1,000 original characters, each with a unique name and biography, and more than 12 sizes ranging from two to 24 inches. Squishmallows are for all ages, offering fun and comfort coupled with a diverse and inclusive online community of hundreds of thousands of fans and collectors. The Squishmallows line has expanded to include HugMees™, Squish-Doos™, Heroes, and Flip-A-Mallows™; Squishville is the all-new Squishmallows-inspired line of collectible playsets and accessories. Squishmallows is represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA). www.squishmallows.com

About Kellytoy

Kellytoy, a subsidiary of Jazwares, LLC, manufactures a portfolio of award-winning everyday and seasonal plush products that includes its best-selling Squishmallows®, Kellybaby as well as a pet products line called Wags & Purrs™. Over the past three decades, Kellytoy has positioned itself to meet the needs of its customers in mass market, gift/specialty/toy retailers, party and pet stores, supermarkets, discount stores, drug stores, amusement parks and even crane machines in arcades the world over. Kellytoy also makes products in collaboration with leading classic characters, including major licenses, as well as blockbuster theatrical franchises. www.squishmallows.com

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles, musical instruments, and recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

This release contains disclosures which are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares' behalf.

Media Contacts:

Sara Rosales | Jazwares | 310-413-2413 | [email protected]

Bret Ingraham | Jazwares | 818-331-6911 | [email protected]

SOURCE Jazwares