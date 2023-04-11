Popular Tattoo Podcasts to the Rescue!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Shaw, a well-respected and experienced tattoo artist, is taking the lead in advocating for the tattoo industry in response to the Modernization of Cosmetic Regulation Act (MoCRA). As someone who has been in the industry for over 23 years, Shaw is aware of the potential risks that could arise from the language within the new law, categorizing tattoo inks and other products as cosmetics. He has formed "The Body Art Regulation Support System," which serves as a platform for communication between tattoo artists, manufacturers, and regulatory agencies.

At his home studio Professional Tattooist

Shaw's initiative is essential because it provides a space for practitioners to share their opinions, experiences, and data in a constructive manner. The tattoo industry is a billion-dollar industry that requires self-regulation and education to ensure safe practices and protect both the practitioners and consumers. By educating regulatory bodies, and joining forces with artists and manufacturers, the tattoo industry can minimize the circulation of harmful counterfeit products from unregulated countries. Which is a real risk if the MoCRA creates regulations that limit the ability to access trusted tattoo products.

To raise awareness and encourage more industry professionals to join the conversation, Shaw has appeared on several prominent tattoo podcasts, including: Reinventing the Tattoo's "The Tattoo Weekly," "Tattoo Guardians Podcast," and "Fireside Tattoo Network." Through these interviews, Shaw shares his insights and expertise on the issue, emphasizing the importance of unity in the industry.

Shaw's initiative offers a wealth of information, resources, and upcoming events for body art practitioners, shops, and studios to stay informed and work together towards a common goal. With the continued support of industry professionals, the tattoo industry can continue to thrive and provide safe and meaningful experiences for those who choose to get tattooed.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mf9jlM-YwWs&feature=youtu.be

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bh-wPEdyT9Y&feature=youtu.be

https://m.youtube.com/live/R0LbitX4Cbg?feature=share

Contact:

Ben Shaw

5055536226

[email protected]

SOURCE Ben Shaw