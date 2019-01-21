Popular U.S. turf company enters Canada with installation at Collège Reine Marie

IRONTURF is constructed using patented woven technology and is unmatched for playability, durability and safety.

"This product represents the best of both worlds," said Olivier Roy, director of sports at Tapitec. "Players are excited because IRONTURF is safe, and it enhances their performance. Owners are thrilled because it's the most durable product on the market, and their players love it."

IRONTURF is quickly becoming the turf of choice throughout the Americas, upending the synthetic turf industry. Recent installations include Charlotte Motor Speedway, Real Salt Lake's soccer complex and more—as well as many other installations at secondary schools, such as Deering High School in Portland, Maine, and an all-blue field in Bloom Township, Illinois.

"IRONTURF's durability makes it an excellent choice for soccer fields and all other high-impact sports," said Avery Gallaher, director of operations for GreenFields. "We're delighted that Collège Reine Marie chose us, and we hope they win many matches playing on the world's strongest woven fibers."

Roy also noted that the installation will be the first of many.

"Thanks to our new partnership with GreenFields, we'll be able to bring more innovative turf technology to Canada," said Roy.

For more information about IRONTURF's premium woven turf, visit www.ironturf.com.

About IRONTURF

GreenFields' game-changing IRONTURF technology is revolutionizing the turf industry. Engineered specifically for football and other high-impact sports, IRONTURF provides unmatched playability, durability and safety—all without sacrificing a high-quality look and feel. IRONTURF is a 50/50 woven blend of the toughest TenCate fibers—durable XP and playable Diamond. The unique interlocked fibers create a surface that stands up to the nation's toughest sports. Learn more about IRONTURF at www.ironturf.com.

About GreenFields USA

GreenFields develops, produces, supplies, and installs innovative synthetic turf systems in collaboration with, and as part of, the TenCate Grass Group. GreenFields now has sales partners in more than 100 countries and ranks among the frontrunners in the market in a variety of sports, including hockey and football. Learn more about GreenFields USA at www.greenfieldsusa.com.

