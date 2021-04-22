Popular Wellness Wearable Band, Hapbee, Launches New Signal "Bedtime"

Hapbee Completes Development of First New Signal Based on User-feedback and Market Demand; Plans to Launch More Signals this Year

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee wearable band (pronounced Happy), is pleased to announce the launch of its first new signal since the original six were made available to the public. This seventh signal, "Bedtime," is intended to help users wind down at the end of a long day.

The upcoming launch of the "Bedtime" signal marks a significant milestone for Hapbee's platform, as it demonstrates the Company's ability to execute on its business model of seamless, new signal releases intended to enhance user experience and optionality. Public release of the "Bedtime" signal is anticipated for April 27, 2021.

"Launching a new signal demonstrates Hapbee's ability to deploy new technology across both app and firmware updates. Future firmware and software updates will continue to expand the signal content available through the app as well as enhance product functionality for users who already have our wearable in hand." says Brian Mogen, PhD, Hapbee's Chief Scientific Officer.

Hapbee currently has several additional signals in its research and development pipeline. The selection and development of the "Bedtime" signal was based on current customer feedback, market research and a growing awareness of the importance of healthy sleeping habits. According to a recent study highlighted by StudyFinds.org, "Nearly two-thirds of Americans (62%) struggle to fall asleep each night." Hapbee intends to service this growing marketplace through the launch of its new signal and other initiatives.

source: https://www.studyfinds.org/next-day-anxiety-americans-struggle-sleep/

"Uninterrupted, quality sleep is crucial for physical and mental fitness. 'Bedtime' aims to help people unplug from all the noise in their day and to get the good night's sleep they deserve," says Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "The new 'Bedtime' signal will be utilized by users of the Hapbee wearable band. Additionally, and pending successful prototype completion, this new signal could be utilized in the bed-related product we are currently developing."

Prior to the development of the Company's new "Bedtime" signal, Hapbee's wearable came pre-loaded with six signals: Alert, Happy, Calm, Relax, Focus and Deep Sleep (formerly Sleepy). The Company believes "Bedtime" will work best when used 30-60 minutes before bed, during one's bedtime routine, or on a long flight. It was developed to be used alone or before the Deep Sleep signal.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com. The Company is currently in the research and development phases of creating future signals intended to be rolled out later this year.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

