Popular YouTube channel, Toy Pals TV, launches Scrappy Dino initiative to benefit children's charities.

Scrappy Dino features a monthly Scrap-a-Thon art contest to inspire kids to create their very own dinosaur art and a chance to win their dino design on a t-shirt. The hand-drawn dinosaur t-shirts are available for purchase on the Scrappy Dino store, in toddler, kids and adult sizes, starting at $19.99. Scrappy Dino is committing 50 percent of the proceeds from all Scrappy Dino t-shirts to be donated to two partner organizations, Alex's Lemonade Stand and Autism Speaks .

"We wanted to create a concept that our fans could be a part of at home. Just like they are with Toy Pals TV and the tons of fan art mail we receive," says Rich Hardman, founder of Toy Pals TV and co-founder of Scrappy Dino. "This is a great way for us to engage with our fans, inspire creativity and help kids all at the same time. And we love seeing what our fans' imaginations will create."

When Hardman wanted to create a dinosaur apparel brand for fans of Toy Pals TV, he partnered with his long-time friend and business partner, Jason Harmon, his marketing specialist brother-in-law, Steven Dollar, and his designer and artist wife, Ashley Alford.

Inspired by origami, textures, scraps of paper and bright colors, Alford started designing and the Scrappy Dino concept was born. "The concept for Scrappy Dino came to me while I was rocking my daughter to sleep one night. I started thinking about some of my favorite childhood memories. My mom would save a bag full of all different scraps of paper and fun recycled materials that I would use to be creative", says Alford. "I would be occupied for hours and I loved it. Being a huge fan of 'The Land Before Time,' dinosaurs were one of the most popular themes I created, and my love for dinosaurs has only grown as I've grown up."

Being a successful YouTuber for the past seven years, Hardman has used his platform to promote anti-bullying for years, but believed he could be doing more. The group of founders agreed the purpose of Scrappy Dino was to support children's charities. With autism being prevalent in all of their families, they knew that Autism Speaks had to be one of the main charities supported, along with Alex's Lemonade Stand.

For more information and to participate in the monthly art contests, visit ScrappyDino.com .

About Toy Pals TV

Toy Pals TV is a dinosaur focused Youtube channel with 1.1 million followers started in 2014 with over 800 million views. Our latest endeavor is ScrappyDino.com which donates half of the proceeds from our dinosaur T-shirts sales to Austin Speaks and Alex's Lemonade Stand. For more information visit www.scrappydino.com .

