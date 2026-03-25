ALLIANCE, Ohio, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Who's on first for 2026? Every March, the Cat Fanciers' Association – the world's oldest and best-known feline registry—presents its eagerly anticipated list of the year's top pedigreed cat breeds (based on prior year's data). The latest list of feline "firsts" shows the increasing popularity of several breeds as well as the reappearance of a former favorite.

#10 - Russian Blue: A Silvery Star that Sparkles in the Sun

Popularity that Purrs: CFA Unveils the Top Cat Breeds of 2026

The stunning natural beauty of this breed is best appreciated when seen in sunlight, since the silver-tipped coat catches the light and glistens with an ethereal sheen. A Russian Blue's luxuriously dense coat needs only minimal grooming while its emerald-green eyes radiate intelligence and affection. Their problem-solving abilities are legendary; be sure to keep food and treats under lock and key as they can open cabinet and cupboard doors with ease!

#9 – American Shorthair: Power and Strength Born in the USA

Renewed interest in this time-honored breed brings it back on to our list this year. Believed to trace its ancestry back to cats transported from England by early settlers, this rugged, self-sufficient hunter has a muscular build and a powerful jaw that enable it to easily vanquish all manner of rodents. Despite their predatory history, American Shorthairs are easygoing, patient cats who get along well with other pets and respond well to training.

#8 – Siberian: Russia's National Feline Treasure

The unique triple coat of the Siberian enables it to adapt purr-fectly to the severe winters of its native land, while its mellow, loving disposition endears it to more cat lovers outside Russia every year. Intelligent and devoted to their owners, these cats divide their time between placid naps on the couch and occasional episodes of kitty "zoomies" in pursuit of favorite toys. Their sturdy, muscular build and sweet expressions make them a delightful addition to any home.

#7 – British Shorthair: Plush, Peaceful and Polite

With its gentle, reserved personality, the Brit will patiently wait for an invitation into your lap—but once it's there, it takes firm possession! The incredibly dense coat of this breed contains more hair per square inch than any other feline, while the round eyes and prominent whisker pads make it appear to be smiling at you. The majestic charm and quiet intelligence of these majestic cats has made them a worldwide favorite since the early days of the cat fancy.

#6–Abyssinian : Elegance and Grace that Glows with Color

Each individual hair on an Abyssinian has multiple bands of color, giving the coat a vivid, glowing intensity unmatched by any other breed. Once thought to be descended from the hunting cats shown in ancient Egyptian tomb paintings, Abyssinians are extremely active, exceptionally intelligent and possess a virtually insatiable curiosity about anything and everything in their environments. Their energy level makes them well suited to children, while their lithe, graceful movements are an ornament to any home.

#5– Devon Rex: Part Cat, Part Pixie, Pure Charm !

The mischievous, elfin expression of this petite feline is so endearing that it has reigned as the most popular shorthaired breed for the past 5 years. While all cats shed to some degree, the Devon does so to a dramatically lesser degree than most breeds, making it one of the easiest to care for. So devoted that owners call them "Velcro" kitties, these cats are passionately interested in all human activities and frequently try to offer their own brand of "assistance." Their wavy coats have a tissue-soft texture that is a joy to touch.

#4– Exotic : Teddy-Bear Appeal in a Luxuriously Plush Package

Developed by selective breeding of Persians with several different shorthair breeds, the Exotic combines the baby-faced charm of a Persian with a medium-short coat that is easier to maintain than its parent breed. Placid and mild-mannered, these cats are quiet, loving and adaptable to virtually any home environment. Their round, soulful eyes and sweet expressions give them a unique charm that is impossible to resist.

#3–Persian: A Breathtaking Beauty that's Sheer Purr-fection

Widely considered the epitome of feline beauty and charm, the Persian's gentle, serene nature has made it a cherished companion throughout the world. Caring for the luxurious, flowing coat is a labor of love that radiates back to you through the cat's round, expressive eyes and affectionate purrs. While they're most comfortable in your lap or curled up on the couch, Persians find it hard to resist the lure of a toy; in pursuit of a feather, their coats give the impression of an animated cloud.

#2–Ragdoll: Sapphire Eyes Paired with Silky-Soft Fur

Available in four patterns, the Ragdoll's vivid blue, oval-shaped eyes are one of its most distinctive features. Known for their relaxed, peaceful temperament, these cats have medium-long, silken coats flowing over sturdy, muscular bodies with substantial boning. They thrive on human interaction, become devoted to their family members and are happiest when they can relax and stretch out on your lap.

#1–Maine Coon Cat: All-American Majesty

Ever since a Maine Coon Cat took first place at the first U.S. cat show in 1895, these "gentle giants" of the cat world have been captivating feline fanciers everywhere. Intelligent, adaptable, and sociable, their characteristic shaggy coats and imposing size never fail to attract attention. Friendly and approachable, they are playful, easy to train, and very loyal to their owners. It's no wonder that they've achieved the top ranking for the second year in a row!

Media Contact:

Allene Tartaglia

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SOURCE The Cat Fanciers' Association