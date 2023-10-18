Popularium's Chaos Agents Enters Pre-Alpha Playtest With Gen Con TV Stream

Chaos Agents is focused on answering the call for games that empower gamers to develop their own, unique playstyles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Game industry veterans Richard Garfield, Skaff Elias, Arka Ray and Jon Bankard announced today Popularium's Chaos Agents is entering pre-alpha playtest through a Gen Con TV stream at 9 am PT today, October 18th. The stream can be accessed here - https://www.twitch.tv/gencontv.

The stream features an initial playtest tournament earlier in October in Seattle. Peter Adkison (founder of Wizards of the Coast and chair of Board at Gen Con) connects with Richard and Skaff during the stream on their aim to develop a game that sustains and builds on the best parts of their original card-based work.

"We're ready to expand to pre-alpha playtest through our new Chaos Broker Trainees - as they are better known," said Garfield. "These playtesters have been selected from thousands of applicants eager to get their first taste of the Chaos Agents Universe. We're embarking on quite an adventure and Skaff and I are excited by where we're headed."

The formation of Popularium was first announced in April, when team members showcased Chaos Agents. The art and narrative teams for the game include veteran creatives Chris Ryall (formerly Chief Creative Officer at IDW Publishing), Jeremy Cranford (formerly art director for Blizzard and Wizards of the Coast), and Peter Orullian (creator of the Vault of Heaven series).

"We want to take this opportunity to thank pioneering community leaders and moderators have helped make it easy and fun for us to launch the playtest," said Bankard. "They've also inspired us with their enthusiasm and incredible feedback on Chaos Agents and our community."

As the first playtesters are on-boarded, Popularium is selecting the next, much larger class of recruits for the next wave of playtesters. Join the Chaos Agents playtest waitlist today to hold your place in line: https://popularium.com/home#module-f7afbac1-e680-4007-9399-75d6419df5a4

"We are seeing enthusiasm for how the game embodies our core philosophy, to empower gamers to pursue their unique playstyles and creativity instead of treating them purely as customers," said Ray. "We're building games and experiences that blur the lines between gamers and creators, a key motivator behind launching a pre-alpha playtest very early in our development cycle. We want to give gamers the kind of joy, flexibility and depth in our games that they would expect from the creators of Magic and Hearthstone, and have them be our guides every step of the way."

About Popularium

Popularium was founded by a team assembled from across a wide spectrum of the gaming world. Previously, we honed our skills on some of the best, most beloved gaming franchises in history—games like Magic: The Gathering, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, GTA. Popularium's core values are aimed at delivering gameplay full of unique world-building and character development, fun, meaningful gaming experiences and active community engagement that blur the lines between gamers and creators. In short, we're making the kinds of games we've always wanted to play. Reach us here at Popularium.com.

Media Contact: Chris Gale at Chris@GaleStrategies.com

SOURCE Popularium