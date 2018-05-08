Population Connection Announces Winners of "World of 7 Billion" International Student Video Contest

The three high-school first-place winners each received a $1,000 cash prize, while the three second-place winners each received $500. Six honorable mentions each received $250. Middle-school students who claimed first and second place received $500 and $250, respectively. Winning students hail from the U.S., Canada, Belgium and Slovenia.

In addition to educating viewers about their chosen topic and how it relates to human population growth, students had to include at least one idea for a sustainable solution. "These aren't just great young filmmakers," said John Seager, president of Population Connection. "All of the winners are inspirational voices for a sustainable and compassionate future."

The contest was organized and promoted during the 2017-18 school year by Population Education, a program of Population Connection; submissions were due February 22, 2018. A panel of 61 judges—including college and high-school educators, filmmakers and topic experts—selected the winners.

Most students find out about the contest through their teachers, many of whom use it to teach research and communication skills. "We select themes each year that not only address timely global issues, but also dovetail nicely with the content in many middle- and high-school social studies and science classes," said Pam Wasserman, senior vice president for education at Population Connection.

For more information on the "World of 7 Billion" contest, visit www.worldof7billion.org

To view the winning videos and student bios, visit https://www.worldof7billion.org/student-video-contest/2018-winners/





Full list of winners:

1 st Place in Advancing Women and Girls (Middle School): Paulina Fenske , with Louisa Fowler (Lead Producer), Chloe Osbourn and Masha Velinakov of Shorewood, WI , for "Hydration for Education"

2 nd Place in Advancing Women and Girls (Middle School): Alexis Hu , with Maggie Claussen , Alexa Baldauff and Mila Thelen of Shorewood, WI , for "A Woman of Worth"





1 st Place in Feeding 10 Billion (Middle School): Ayush Iyer of Lancaster, PA , for "Feeding 10 Billion People on Earth"

2 nd Place in Feeding 10 Billion (Middle School): Adriana Maratov, with Kristine Ndubisi (Lead Producer), Jacqueline Balanovsky and Shazray Akbar of Las Vegas, NV , for "What a Waste!"





1 st Place in Preventing Pollution (Middle School): Kelly Tung of Cupertino, CA , for "Making a Healthier and Cleaner World"

2 nd Place in Preventing Pollution (Middle School): Aurora Rodriguez of Dallas, TX , for "Preventing Pollution"





1 st Place in Advancing Women and Girls (High School): Ramya Iyer of Omaha, NE , for "Child Marriage: There Is a Solution"

2 nd Place in Advancing Women and Girls (High School): Thalia Kennedy of Chicago, IL , for "Women's Education"





1 st Place in Feeding 10 Billion (High School): Arjun Agarwal of Lawrenceville, NJ , for "Eating Up by Thinking Up"

2 nd Place in Feeding 10 Billion (High School): Victor Elgersma of Brussels, Belgium , for "Indoor Farming: The Future of Agriculture"





1 st Place in Preventing Pollution (High School): Joshua Romer of Tulsa, OK , for "Do-Able Renewable"

2nd Place in Preventing Pollution (High School): Sherron Thomas of Irving, TX , for "Protecting Our Planet From Pollution"

