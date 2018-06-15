Population Health Alliance Elects David K. Nace, Chief Medical Officer at Innovaccer Inc., as a Member of Their Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David K. Nace M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Innovaccer Inc., has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Population Health Alliance. The alliance focuses on thought leadership, advocacy, and coalition building in population health and encourages scholarship, education, and research to support healthcare transformation toward a new system of care. Dr. Nace, with his background of excellence and clinical leadership across the healthcare industry will assist the group in streamlining population health strategies and delivering better health outcomes.

Innovaccer

Dr. Nace has been associated with Innovaccer since 2017 bringing over 3 decades of experience in senior management. Previously, Dr. Nace has served as the Chairman of the Board at Patient-centered Primary Care Collaborative, VP of Clinical Development and Population Health at McKesson Corporation, VP & Chief Medical Officer at Aetna, and SVP / Chief Medical Officer with the UnitedHealth Group. He also served as an adviser to the American Medical Association, National Business Group on Health, World Health Organization, and the International Labor Organization.

PHA is a nonprofit trade association which represents the organizations and individuals striving to enhance the population health across the care continuum. It has been leading a broad network of enthusiastic members in healthcare for the last 10 years focused on advancing the principles of population health improvement so that they become the pillars of the U.S. healthcare industry. The alliance promotes the role of population health management in enhancing the quality of care, improving health outcomes, and reducing preventable health costs.

"It's an honor to be part of such a prestigious group dedicated to enhancing population health strategies and creating awareness among various healthcare organizations to achieve better health outcomes," says Dr. David K. Nace. "I am looking forward to an exciting journey with all the great minds of healthcare at Population Health Alliance. The alliance will provide a fostering environment to share great ideas to enhance the care outcomes and strengthen population health efforts."

"We are delighted and want to congratulate Dr. Nace on being elected as the member of the Board of Directors at Population Health Alliance," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer Inc. "Working with him is always a new adventure. Dr. Nace with his knowledge and experience in healthcare will be a valuable asset for the alliance in supporting their efforts to create awareness regarding the population health management and facilitating innovation in healthcare practices."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

213-618-3678

Related Links

Innovaccer

Population Health Alliance

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/population-health-alliance-elects-david-k-nace-chief-medical-officer-at-innovaccer-inc-as-a-member-of-their-board-of-directors-300667202.html

SOURCE Innovaccer