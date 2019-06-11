Population Health Collaboration in Anticipation of Medicaid Transformation in North Carolina

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health, a two-decade leader in population health solutions, is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc. (CRCHC) , a not for profit organization that strives to provide quality, affordable, and comprehensive health services to the citizens of Cabarrus and Rowan counties in North Carolina.

"We are very excited to announce this partnership and our expansion into the great state of North Carolina," said Kili Preitauer, i2i Chief Growth Officer. "We stand by our company mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, through the delivery of actionable, meaningful data intelligence in support of population health strategies, especially for the underserved patient populations."

This partnership will leverage i2iTracks, a proven comprehensive population health solution that improves quality outcomes and provides sustainable return on investment to over 2,600 provider organizations around the country. CRCHC will activate i2iTracks dashboards and on-demand reports for UDS and HEDIS measures with the ability to drill down to a site and the associated providers and patient records. In alignment with the patient-centered medical home (PCMH) model, care teams will utilize the electronic morning huddle report to proactively identify patients with care gaps and initiate the necessary care plans prior to their office visit.

"This partnership comes at a pivotal time prior to the launch of the Medicaid Transformation to Managed Care in North Carolina," said Amy Bedingfield, Vice President of Population Health Solutions for i2i Population Health. "As a resident of North Carolina, I applaud the ongoing efforts in our state to improve population health by addressing both medical and non-medical drivers of health. We believe our partnership aligns with the focus on whole-person care by advancing integrated, high-value care for CRCHC and the patients they serve."

The i2iTracks software, in combination with quality improvement efforts, will greatly improve the practice's ability to track and enhance quality outcomes for chronic disease management such as diabetes and high blood pressure, while scaling preventative health initiatives such as breast and colon cancer screenings. The depth of the Tracks platform also allows for care teams to drive population health initiatives for social determinants of health, substance use disorder, and integrated behavioral health.

Don Holloman, CEO at CRCHC, has been in the healthcare industry for over twenty years and said, "As an executive in this industry, I've seen the value of the i2i platform firsthand and believe it would be a tremendous benefit in providing CRCHC an intentional approach to healthcare for our most vulnerable population, while continuing to provide quality, efficient service delivery and successful financial performance. I expect to see great outcomes for our staff and our patients."

ABOUT I2I POPULATION HEALTH

i2i is revolutionizing clinical data exchange through its award-winning population health management platform. For nearly two decades, i2i has demonstrated clinical outcome improvement with over 2,600 healthcare delivery sites across 36 states, supporting 26+ million lives. In addition, i2i is partnering with health plans across the country, providing bi-directional connectivity that significantly improves quality and lowers costs. i2i has the largest share of Community Health Centers connected to a clinical data integration platform providing transparency to Payers and Providers, merging claims and EHR data. With i2i, healthcare providers optimize the clinical, financial and operational success of physician group practices, CHCs, HCCNs, hospitals, health plans and integrated delivery networks.

ABOUT CABARRUS ROWAN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC.

Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc. (CRCHC) is a not for profit organization that strives to provide safe, quality, affordable, effective and comprehensive health services to the citizens of Cabarrus and Rowan counties in North Carolina. Founded in 2006 as a Federally Qualified Health Center funded under Section 330 of the Public Health Service Act, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers (CRCHC) has served as a medical home for those most in need, governed by a community Board of Directors, CRCHC is a critical component in the regional healthcare system and functions as a major safety net provider in the region, providing comprehensive care for over 8,000 patients annually.

