Population Health IT Market Expects Surge in Post-COVID Financial Incentives and Regulatory Support, Black Book Annual Survey Reveals

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Black Book Research crowdsourced population health management solutions poll of 1,685 applications and technology users included administrative, financial, medical, analytics, quality and IT system users from 501 hospitals and IDNs; 721 physician practices, 80 ambulatory organizations; and 45 payers and employer groups.

With strengthened provider data sharing anticipated to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and new interoperability standards implementing, 97% of all survey respondents in Q1 2021 expect an increase in related data expenses for health systems and integration problems with vendors. Yet, 34% of all respondents also foresee governmental incentives for providers that actively participate in the information-blocking rule fixes, while 90% anticipate penalties those not participating in the CMS programs.

148 PHM vendor technologies were scored on eighteen key performance indicators including Strategic Alignment with Client Goals, Innovation and Risk Models, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Trust and Accountability, Deployment and Implementation, Interoperability, Reliability, Financial Viability and Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology in the Q3 2020- Q1 2021 survey processes. End-to-end Population Health Management Solutions included Data Aggregation and Analytics, Financial Costing and Bundling, Care Management, Risk Modeling, and Patient Outreach capabilities.

Top customer satisfaction and loyalty honors for population health tools and solutions as ranked by clients announced by Black Book Research are:

END-TO-END HOSPITAL SYSTEM POPULATION HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

AZARA HEALTHCARE

END-TO-END PAYER & EMPLOYER GROUP POPULATION HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

INOVALON ONE PLATFORM

END-TO-END PHYSICIANS & MEDICAL CLINICS POPULATION HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

i2i POPULATION HEALTH

CORE EHR SYSTEM POPULATION HEALTH PLATFORMS

CERNER HEALTHEINTENT SUITE

POPULATION HEALTH ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE TOOLS

DATAROBOT

CARE MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS, PAYERS

CASENET TRUCARE

PATIENT ENGAGEMENT PORTALS

EPIC MYCHART

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts including Optum or its affiliates and associates. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2009, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across the healthcare, medical and insurance industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers.

