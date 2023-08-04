Population Health Management Market size in the US is to grow by USD 5,492.81 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The population health management market size n the US is estimated to grow by USD 5,492.81 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Population Health Management Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Software and Services), and Deployment (Cloud and On-premises).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. A key benefit of PHM software is its ability to capture and store patient data from healthcare systems to predict patient health. This is done using advanced data and analytics capabilities such as data visualization and business intelligence. Factors include increasing demand for value-based care and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Population Health Management Market in the US – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions is a key factor driving market growth. A major benefit of investing in IT hardware and software tools is that it reduces the workload of hospital physicians and support staff, improving patient care quality. In addition, the software facilitates decision-making, provides computerized reminders, and manages patient history in an automated manner, thus reducing human intervention and minimizing the time required to provide accurate patient services. You can keep it to a limit. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of analytics in PHM is a major trend in the market. The ability to extract insightful data from collected clinical and non-clinical activity information is a benefit of integrating analytics and business intelligence. This software streamlines data found deep within the healthcare field to uncover facts that can help healthcare organizations improve their business operations. McKesson, CareCloud, Greenway Medical Technologies, and others are companies that offer analytics in PHM. Hence, the increasing adoption of analytics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Data security and privacy concerns associated with cloud-based PHM solutions are the key challenges hindering the market. Privacy concerns are growing as clinics deploy cloud-based PHM solutions and patient and insurance-related information becomes publicly available. In addition, there is a significant risk of information leakage and data hacking, which can lead to misuse and manipulation of data, resulting in many legal and security issues. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Population Health Management Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the population health management market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the population health management market in the US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the population health management market in the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the population health management market in US companies

Related Reports:

The next-generation sequencing data analysis market is estimated to grow by USD 1,488.74 million at a CAGR of 21.81% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (academic research, clinical research, pharma, and biotech entities, hospitals and clinics, and others), product (services and NGS commercial software), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The adaptation of personalized medicine is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The care management solution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,655.57 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (chronic care management, disease management, and utilization management), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing adoption of EHRs is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Population Health Management Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,492.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, CureMD.com Inc., DrChrono Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Global Payments Inc., Greenway Health LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medecision Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., PointClickCare Technologies Inc., Tebra Technologies Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Veradigm LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

