Population Health Management Market size in the US is to grow by USD 5,492.81 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions boost the market- Technavio

04 Aug, 2023, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The population health management market size n the US is estimated to grow by USD 5,492.81 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Population Health Management Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Software and Services), and Deployment (Cloud and On-premises).
- The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. A key benefit of PHM software is its ability to capture and store patient data from healthcare systems to predict patient health. This is done using advanced data and analytics capabilities such as data visualization and business intelligence. Factors include increasing demand for value-based care and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
Population Health Management Market in the US – Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions is a key factor driving market growth. A major benefit of investing in IT hardware and software tools is that it reduces the workload of hospital physicians and support staff, improving patient care quality. In addition, the software facilitates decision-making, provides computerized reminders, and manages patient history in an automated manner, thus reducing human intervention and minimizing the time required to provide accurate patient services. You can keep it to a limit. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
The increasing adoption of analytics in PHM is a major trend in the market. The ability to extract insightful data from collected clinical and non-clinical activity information is a benefit of integrating analytics and business intelligence. This software streamlines data found deep within the healthcare field to uncover facts that can help healthcare organizations improve their business operations. McKesson, CareCloud, Greenway Medical Technologies, and others are companies that offer analytics in PHM. Hence, the increasing adoption of analytics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
Data security and privacy concerns associated with cloud-based PHM solutions are the key challenges hindering the market. Privacy concerns are growing as clinics deploy cloud-based PHM solutions and patient and insurance-related information becomes publicly available. In addition, there is a significant risk of information leakage and data hacking, which can lead to misuse and manipulation of data, resulting in many legal and security issues. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Population Health Management Market In US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the population health management market in the US between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the population health management market in the US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the population health management market in the US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the population health management market in US companies
|
Population Health Management Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5,492.81 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.45
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, CureMD.com Inc., DrChrono Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Global Payments Inc., Greenway Health LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medecision Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., PointClickCare Technologies Inc., Tebra Technologies Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Veradigm LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
