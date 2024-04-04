Population Health Management Market size is set to grow by USD 22.55 bn from 2024-2028, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Arcadia Solutions LLC & athenahealth Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global population health management market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.55 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 63%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Population Health Management Market 2024-2028

Major Players in the Market

Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Arcadia Solutions LLC, athenahealth Inc., Cotiviti Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Health Catalyst Inc., HealthEC LLC, i2i Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lightbeam Health Solutions, McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Press Ganey Associates LLC, Siemens AG, Tenet Healthcare Corp., ZeOmega Inc., Innovaccer Inc.

Key Market Drivers

In the healthcare market, technology plays a pivotal role in population health management (PHM) strategies and programs. Chronic disease prevention and wellness interventions are key areas of focus. LiDAR technology, with its capabilities in risk assessment and process efficiency, offers potential solutions. For instance, in hospitals, LiDAR technology can be used for site surveying and machinery requirement estimation, enhancing project coordination. PHM tools and platforms facilitate population health analysis, enabling healthcare providers to deliver personalized services to patients. The rise of PHM in the healthcare industry is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and the demand for better disease management. Studies indicate that effective PHM strategies can lead to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. Partnerships between healthcare providers and technology companies are on the rise, fueling the adoption of advanced analytics and interventions in PHM.

Challenges and Opportunities

Title: Trends and Growth in Population Health Management Market: Software Solutions and LiDAR Sensors Transforming Healthcare The Population Health Management (PHM) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the shift from fee-for-service (FFS) to value-based payment models (VBP). According to the latest report, the market is expected to grow at a robust rate, with key players like Medecision, Cerner Corporation, and Quanergy Systems Inc. leading the way. Hospitals and healthcare payers are investing in healthcare IT solutions to improve care coordination, patient data integration, and quality outcomes. Software solutions, such as data analytics and treatment planning tools, are becoming essential for healthcare providers to manage the health of adults with chronic conditions, like diabetes. The healthcare industry is undergoing a transformation, with a focus on reducing healthcare costs and improving health outcomes. The integration of healthcare infrastructure and information systems is crucial for this transition. However, the high cost of LiDAR sensors, a key component in these systems, remains a challenge for mass adoption. Despite the high cost, data-based evidence suggests that LiDAR sensors will witness drastic cost reductions due to mass production. This trend is expected to accelerate the growth rate of the PHM market and enable better care coordination and revenue growth for providers and payers. Physicians and care coordinators need access to accurate and timely patient data to make informed decisions. Acquisitions and partnerships among key players are expected to drive innovation and meet the evolving needs of the industry.

In the healthcare industry, technology plays a pivotal role in population health management (PHM) strategies and programs. Next-generation PHM tools and platforms are leveraging advanced technologies like continuous-wave frequency-modulated (CWFM) LiDAR sensors for risk assessment and intervention. CWFM technology enables real-time analysis of population health data, facilitating early chronic disease prevention and wellness promotion. Hospitals and healthcare providers are partnering to adopt these solutions, recognizing the demand for effective population health management in the face of rising healthcare expenditure. PHM factors, such as coordination and analysis of services for end-users, are crucial for disease prevention and management. Studies indicate that PHM adoption can significantly reduce healthcare expenditure and improve patient outcomes. Regions with high disease prevalence and healthcare demand are particularly benefiting from these advancements. PHM tools and platforms are transforming the healthcare market by offering customized interventions and analytics for population health management. The healthcare industry's future lies in the effective implementation and adoption of these innovative technologies and strategies.

Market Overview

Population Health Management (PHM) is a critical and growing market in healthcare. It involves the use of data, analytics, and technology to improve the health and well-being of large populations. PHM providers implement care plans based on patient demographics, health history, and risk factors. They provide preventive services, coordinate care across providers, and monitor patient progress. PHM aims to reduce healthcare costs by addressing the root causes of disease and improving patient outcomes. It also focuses on population health trends, disease management, and population health analytics. PHM is a progressive approach to healthcare delivery, shifting from a reactive to a proactive model. It requires a coordinated effort from various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, insurers, and government agencies. PHM is a significant market, with a growing number of vendors offering solutions to meet the demands of this evolving industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

