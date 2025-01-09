Population Health Management Market size to increase by USD 19.40 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Component, End-user, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global population health management market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.40 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Component 1.1 Software

1.2 Services End-user 2.1 Large enterprises

2.2 SMEs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) Country 4.1 Spain

4.2 Sweden

4.3 Norway

4.4 Denmark

4.5 Australia

4.6 Thailand

4.7 Brazil

4.8 Mexico

4.9 Argentina

4.10 Colombia

4.11 South Africa

4.12 Saudi Arabia

4.13 UAE

4.14 Kuwait Product Delivery mode

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The population health management software segment is a significant and expanding part of the global market. It assists healthcare organizations in managing and enhancing the health of diverse populations effectively. The software includes various solutions for collecting, analyzing, and utilizing health data to make informed decisions. These platforms aggregate data from sources like electronic health records, claims data, and patient-generated data. They employ advanced analytics to generate valuable insights, enabling providers to identify at-risk populations, manage chronic conditions, and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, these tools benefit payers and accountable care organizations by offering them the means to manage their insured populations' health. As more healthcare systems worldwide adopt value-based care models, the demand for advanced population health management software will continue to rise, fueling the market's growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Population Health Management (PHM) market is a rapidly growing sector in healthcare, focused on improving patient outcomes while reducing costs through patient-centered care and value-based models. PHM utilizes telemedicine adoption, patient satisfaction surveys, patient segmentation, and healthcare cost transparency to deliver personalized care. Remote patient monitoring, healthcare data security, healthcare analytics, medical device integration, and precision medicine are key components of PHM, enabling real-time patient monitoring and data-driven decision-making. Additionally, medical billing optimization, digital health solutions, healthcare policy analysis, predictive modeling, clinical decision support, financial data, interoperability standards, healthcare workforce development, health outcomes measurement, healthcare innovation, data analytics, virtual care, patient safety, personalized medicine, patient preferences, patient engagement, healthcare technology, quality improvement, patient needs, precision healthcare, healthcare trends, telehealth, predictive analytics, and the future of healthcare are all integral to the success of PHM. By leveraging these tools and strategies, PHM aims to provide cost-effective, high-quality care that prioritizes patient needs and preferences.

Market Overview

The Population Health Management (PHM) market is a dynamic and evolving sector within healthcare, focused on improving the health and well-being of large groups of people. PHM utilizes data-driven healthcare, clinical data, and healthcare IT services to implement value-based reimbursement models, such as fee-for-service and value-based payment. These models incentivize healthcare providers to focus on patient care, disease risk management, and cost-controlling. PHM employs risk stratification and care coordination to identify and manage high-risk patients, enabling personalized medicine and patient-centered care. The market encompasses healthcare facilities, clinics, and government bodies, with innovative solutions including generative AI, claim management, and operational data aggregation. PHM aims to address healthcare equity, chronic conditions, and healthcare expenditures through patient-friendly platforms, streamlined tracking, and tailored interventions. Strategic collaborations and regulatory pathways facilitate the adoption of these solutions, requiring technical knowledge and a population health database for value-based care in the services segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

