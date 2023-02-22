Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market to be Worth $75.97 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Population Health Management Solutions Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On Premise, Cloud and Web), End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers [Private, Public], Employer Groups) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the population health management (PHM) solutions market is projected to reach $75.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3897

The healthcare industry is rapidly shifting from volume-based care (fee-for-service) to a value-based reimbursement structure (fee-for-value) with a population health approach. This approach is patient-centric and uses data from across the healthcare continuum to improve the patient experience and the health of populations and reduce the cost of care. Effective population health management (PHM) has the power to transform healthcare.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases coupled with the geriatric population, rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions, government focus on preventive healthcare, growing focus on building disease registries, and increasing healthcare expenses worldwide. In addition, untapped opportunities in emerging economies and the rising focus on value-based care are offering opportunities for market growth. However, patient data privacy and confidentiality issues and lack of interoperability are hindering the growth of this market to some extent.

Rising Focus on a Value-based Care Model to Offer Opportunities for PHM Market Growth

The value-based care model has emerged as an alternative and potential replacement for the volume-based or fee-for-service reimbursement model. Value-based care aims to strengthen the goal of providing better care for individuals, improving population health management strategies, and reducing healthcare costs.

In the U.S., the CMS has introduced an array of value-based care models, such as the Medicare Shared Savings Program, patient-centric medical homes, and the Pioneer Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Model. Private payers are adopting similar models of accountable, value-based care. Apart from the U.S., Europe and other developed and developing countries are also exploring the beginning of a global paradigm shift toward a value-based model of healthcare.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=3897

Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market: Future Outlook

The population health management (PHM) solutions market is segmented by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based and Web-based), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers [Private, Public], and Other End Users), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on component type, the population health management (PHM) solutions market is segmented into software and services. In 2023, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the population health management (PHM) solutions market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to reduced hospital readmissions and the high adoption of PHM software for improving patient engagement. Furthermore, the revenue generated from the software is a steady stream of revenue, contributing to the largest share of the market.

Based on mode of delivery, the population health management (PHM) solutions market is segmented into on-premised and cloud-based and web-based. The cloud-based and web-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud-based and web-based technologies in healthcare IT solutions to lower maintenance costs and enable easy accessibility to patient data. Furthermore, high-capacity data storage and security also support the growth of this market.

Quick Buy – Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/18521650

Based on end user, the population health management (PHM) solutions market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2023, the healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the population health management (PHM) solutions market. The high adoption of healthcare IT solutions by a growing number of healthcare providers across the globe and the increasing penetration of PHM systems in hospitals are primarily due to the availability of funds are the factors contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, the population health management (PHM) solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to register for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the implementation of a number of PHM programs in Australia, growing medical tourism in Asia, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, efforts to digitalize the healthcare system in India and China, investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, new outline by Japan Fund for Information and Communication Technology, and improving IT infrastructure across APAC.

Some of the key players operating in the population health management (PHM) solutions market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC (U.K.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Conifer Health Solutions, LLC. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), The International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Medecision (U.S.), Health Catalyst (U.S.), and UnitedHealth Group (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/population-health-management-solutions-phm-market-3897

Scope of the Report:

Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market, by Component

Software

Services

Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market, by Mode of Delivery

On-premise

Cloud-based and Web-based

Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market, by End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers



Public Payers

Other End Users

(Note: Other end-users include employer groups and government bodies)

Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request Free Customization of Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=3897

Related Reports:

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Prescriptive), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Delivery Mode (Cloud), Application (Clinical, RCM, Claims, Fraud, Risk, PHM), End user (Payer, Provider) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-analytics-market-3995

Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market by Component (Medical Device, Connectivity Solutions, Systems and Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Medication Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring), and by End User - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-iot-market-4945

Telehealth Market by Component [Hardware (Peripheral Devices, Monitor), Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Real-time, Remote Monitoring)], Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Psychiatry), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174

Real-world Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component (Datasets [Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated], Services), Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-world-evidence-solutions-market-4954

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

Real-world Data (RWD) Market by Source (EMR, Claims, Pharmacy, Disease Registries), Application [Market Access, Drug Development & Approvals (Oncology, Neurology), Post Market Surveillance], End User (Pharma, Payers, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-world-data-market-5297

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-population-health-management-solutions-market/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/349/population-health-management-solutions-market-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.