Populous Expands Americas Design Leadership, Announces Loren Supp as Head of Design, Western U.S.

Supp will oversee design in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland offices

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KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design firm Populous today announced the hiring of Loren Supp as Senior Principal and Head of Design, Western U.S. In this role, he will oversee design quality across Populous' offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland.

In addition to leading project design efforts, Supp will join Populous' design team, led by Scott Capstack, Global Director and Head of Design of the Americas, to strengthen and elevate design quality across the region.

Based in Populous' Los Angeles office, Supp will champion continued design excellence throughout the Western U.S. while playing an active, hands-on role in guiding key projects from concept through completion.

"Loren is a highly respected design leader with distinct vision and deep expertise in large-scale, complex projects," said Jonathan Mallie, Global Director and Managing Director of the Americas at Populous. "His experience leading design across a diverse range of venue types makes him an outstanding addition to the firm. We look forward to seeing Loren's philosophy shape some of our most significant projects."

Supp returns to Populous after working for the firm from 2008 to 2011 and brings more than two decades of experience leading high-profile projects across numerous project typologies around the world. His award-winning portfolio spans sports stadiums and professional training facilities, major airports and cultural venues.

He also brings expertise in integrating artificial intelligence and advanced parametric methodologies into professional practice, further positioning Populous to continue to deliver innovative, future-ready solutions for its clients.

"Populous has an exceptional culture grounded in design excellence and collaboration," Supp said. "I am honored to return to the firm to help advance design leadership, integrate emerging technologies and deliver projects that draw people together across the Western U.S. and throughout the Americas."

Among his many accomplishments, Supp's portfolio includes Shell Energy Stadium in Houston; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; and the Seattle Seahawks' Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

"I'm excited to welcome Loren back to Populous and to work closely with him in this role," Capstack said. "He brings together big–picture vision with disciplined, hands–on project leadership, and we look forward to collaborating with Loren to further strengthen our creative culture across the Americas."

Supp serves on the Board of Trustees for ArtsFund, the largest nonprofit supporter of the arts and culture sector in Washington and is a visiting instructor at the University of Washington. He has a Master of Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of Washington.

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus — to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding and graphics, real estate strategy, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,600 employees in 35 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane. For more information, visit www.populous.com.

SOURCE Populous Holdings, Inc. / The Hoffman Agency