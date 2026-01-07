Populous Introduces Real Estate Strategy, Welcomes Industry Leader Cary Hirschstein

Hirschstein will serve as the company's first Head of Real Estate Strategy across its Americas' offices.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Populous, a leading global design firm, today announced the launch of its new Real Estate Strategy service, a strategic initiative focused on planning and designing vibrant, mixed-use districts surrounding world-class sports, entertainment, and civic venues. Populous' new offering brings real estate strategy to the forefront of project planning, enabling Populous' clients to make complex development decisions that drive long-term economic and community value.

As venues increasingly serve as year-round community and economic engines, early real estate decisions play a critical role in shaping long-term success. Populous' Real Estate Strategy service builds on the firm's decades of leadership in venue-anchored district development, including landmark, award-wining projects such as Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Pittsburgh's Riverfront district with the design of PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium, BMO Centre in Calgary and Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong.

"Populous is about designing places that draw people together for great experiences," said Bruce Miller, Global Chair and CEO of Populous. "This new service is a natural evolution of that mission. By pairing our design expertise with real estate strategy, we can help create dynamic districts that elevate the fan experience and strengthen surrounding communities year-round."

The Real Estate Strategy team will collaborate with owners, teams, cities, and developers to align market realities, financial performance, public objectives, and design ambition from the outset of a project, providing a clear framework from initial concept through realization. From site strategy and feasibility through governance, phasing and entitlement, the Real Estate Strategy team will help clients to assess development viability while contributing to the creation of dynamic mixed-use destinations.

Cary Hirschstein will lead the new service line across Populous' Americas offices as its first Head of Real Estate Strategy. Hirschstein brings more than 20 years of experience shaping development districts and guiding the realization of complex urban initiatives. He has advised professional and collegiate sports organizations across MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and NHL, working with clients including the Chicago Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks, Miami United FC and the Kansas City Royals. He has also partnered with dozens of cities nationwide on transformative mixed-use development and pioneering economic development policy.

Prior to joining Populous, Hirschstein served as Managing Partner at HR&A Advisors, where he led the firm's Sports and Entertainment District practice, advising on public-private partnerships and large-scale pre-development initiatives.

"Populous has an unmatched ability to shape places that deliver lasting value for both fans and communities," Hirschstein said. "I'm excited to bring my experience helping clients navigate the full spectrum of successful mixed-use district development, from early strategy through execution. In joining Populous, we now have the capacity to integrate real estate strategy, experiential district planning, and venue design through a singular team."

"Cary is a proven leader in real estate strategy, urban land use and development," said Jonathan Mallie, Global Director and Managing Director of the Americas for Populous. "Cary's ability to translate vision into economically viable, community-focused districts makes him the ideal leader for our new offering. We're thrilled to welcome Cary to Populous."

For more information about Populous, visit www.populous.com.

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus — to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding, and graphics, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,600 employees in 33 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane. For more information, visit www.populous.com.

SOURCE Populous