Populus Financial Group Donates $5,000 to Help Veterans Rebuild Their Lives

"We are thrilled Populus Financial Group chose to support Homes For Our Troops," said Tom Landwermeyer, President and CEO for Homes For Our Troops. "The generosity of companies like this helps advance our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives and enables us to build more homes for deserving Veterans."

This year in August, Populus Financial Group launched their Chip In For Charity initiative, adding new charity options for accountholders of the ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Homes For Our Troops was one of the added debit cards.

"We are proud to announce Homes For Our Troops as one of the new charities we support," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Their mission to build homes and rebuild lives for those that have fought for our country really resonates with our employees and customers."

This charity is now a part of Populus's ACE Cash Express charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com and PorteBanking.com for more information.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. For more information, please visit https://www.hfotusa.org/.

About MetaBank ® , N.A.

MetaBank, N.A. ("Meta"), a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.

