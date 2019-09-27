Populus Financial Group, Inc. Announces Termination of its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for 12.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group, Inc. (f/k/a ACE Cash Express, Inc.) (the "Company" or "Populus"), announced today that it has terminated its previously announced tender offer to purchase (the "Tender Offer"), for cash, up to all of its outstanding 12.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the "Existing Notes") and the solicitation of consents related thereto (the "Consent Solicitation"). The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation were due to expire at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on October 4, 2019.

This press release constitutes a formal termination of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation, which were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Confidential Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated as of July 15, 2019 (as amended on July 18, 2019 and August 9, 2019, the "Offer to Purchase"). All Existing Notes that have been validly tendered will be promptly returned or credited back to their respective holders.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

