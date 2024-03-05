Populus Financial Group Supports Back on My Feet by Donating $100,000

This past year, Populus sponsored the Back on My Feet breakfast and morning fun run at Winfrey Point in Dallas allowing Populus employees and others the opportunity to run alongside the individuals who BoMF supports.

Populus will also sponsor the Back on My Feet annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Riders Field in Frisco, home of the AA minor league baseball team affiliated with the 2023 World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. This event will not only be an opportunity to celebrate the impact of Back on My Feet, but also to bring the community together for an exclusive experience at Riders Field. It will include a Vendor Expo where you can learn more about BoMF supporters, a morning circle-up to experience the power of community, and a fun run/walk inside the stadium with a stunning view of Riders Field with the lazy river encircling the outfield.

"Populus Financial Group has supported Back on My Feet since 2011, donating over $1.5 million to support our members on their path to employment and financial autonomy," said Katy Sherratt, CEO of Back on My Feet. "This incredibly generous support over the years, coupled with their financial literacy training program that helps our members with aspects such as budgeting and credit basics, has enabled so many of our members to thrive and strive for even greater heights. We couldn't be more grateful for our partnership with Populus and their commitment to our members."

In the Unites States, over 580,000 people are experiencing homelessness right now. Thirty percent of those people are chronically homeless. For every $1 invested in Back on My Feet, nearly $2.50 is returned to the community through increased economic activity and cost savings – and that return is seen in only three years.

"We know how important the Back on My Feet mission is to our community and are honored to play a small part in making people's lives better," said RB Ramsey, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer of Populus Financial Group. "We value the partnership we've had with Back on My Feet for so many years."

Back on My Feet has been a partner of Populus Financial Group for 13 years as part of Populus's corporate giving program, the ACE Community Fund. The ACE Community Fund is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education, or promote financial literacy in the communities it serves. For more information regarding ACE Cash Express and Populus Financial Group, go to https://www.populusfinancial.com . For more information on Back on My Feet visit their website at https://backonmyfeet.org/.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Back on My Feet

Operating in 16 cities nationwide, Back on My Feet recruits members at homeless shelters and rehabilitation facilities. Our members begin their journey by committing to run 2-3 days a week and when they are ready, move on to educational support, job training programs, employment partnership referrals, and housing resources. Since 2007, Back on My Feet has served more than 15,000 individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness and engaged more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Our members have run a collective 500,000+ miles and obtained more than 10,000 jobs and homes. Visit https://backonmyfeet.org to learn more.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group