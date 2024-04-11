PopUp Bagels and OLD BAY® Join Forces for 'Crabby Cream Cheese' Collaboration

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PopUp Bagels, the culinary innovators behind the viral "Not Famous, but Known" Bagel and Schmear brand, partners with OLD BAY®, the time-honored brand and world-famous seasoning, to unveil an enticing collaboration just in time for crab season. Introducing the limited-time offering: OLD BAY® Flavored 'Crabby Cream Cheese', infused with the unmistakable, iconic, seafood seasoning that fans know and love, OLD BAY.

Crafted to delight crab lovers and bagel enthusiasts alike, PopUp Bagels' OLD BAY Flavored 'Crabby Cream Cheese' promises a bold, zesty and savory experience, transporting customers straight to crab season with every bite.

OLD BAY Flavored 'Crabby Cream Cheese' will be sold exclusively at PopUp Bagels locations from April 17 - April 23, 2024, with presale starting on April 14. Bagel lovers eager to "crab" the OLD BAY Flavored 'Crabby Cream Cheese' can visit PopUpBagels.com to pre-order for pick up or limited delivery nationwide, while supplies last. Don't miss this opportunity to spice up your breakfast routine and join the celebration of crab season with PopUp Bagels and OLD BAY.

About PopUp Bagels:

Founded with passion and dedication, PopUp Bagels takes pride in its humble roots. The journey started with a simple desire: to create bagels that were unmistakably perfect. No frills, just the essence of simplicity—crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size, and a perfect proportion of seeds. Every bagel crafted at PopUp Bagels is a testament to this commitment to perfection. Visit www.PopUpBagels.com for more information about the superior bagels, baked and served hot just for you.

About OLD BAY®

For more than 80 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY® is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit WWW.OLDBAY.COM and WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/OLDBAY.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

