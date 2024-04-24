POPVIL brings trendy swimsuits to the fingertips of TikTok users by opening its TikTok Shop

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POPVIL, a leading swimwear brand, announces the launch of its first shop on TikTok (TikTok Shop). It allows POPVIL to bring its trendy swimwear collection directly to the TikTok community, providing an engaging and seamless shopping experience.

POPVIL is designed for those women who have body anxieties. POPVIL's chief customer operator expressed that customers enjoyed sharing videos of themselves trying on the products. "They were very satisfied with the well-fitted bikinis." "More coverage for mature bodies, less checky bottoms, and yet sexy. These words are taken directly from our customers' reviews. They are eager to share more videos, so we opened a store on TikTok Shop to connect with the audience in an interactive and dynamic way."

In the future, POPVIL intends to provide customers with a more enjoyable shopping experience on TikTok when shopping for swimsuits. POPVIL promises to hold regular livestreams and encourage customers to upload review videos to its TikTok Shop with a focus on creativity and community.

For those eager to dive into POPVIL's latest swimwear collections or learn more about the brand, please search "POPVIL Swimsuits" on TikTok. Stay tuned for updates on upcoming swimsuits collection and exclusive promotions.

Founded in 2021, POPVIL is about self-expression. The company focuses on finding the beauty within women's comfort to wear what women want and how women want it.

POPVIL has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, POPVIL has provided services to fashionistas within the confidence of her style.

