Popvil Mermaid Glow Swimsuits Sold Out in One Day

Popvil

30 Jan, 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising star swimwear brand Popvil (or the company) unveiled its first high-end self-developed fabric collection, named Mermaid Glow. This collection of swimwear is made of Popvil innovative fabrics. The fabric will display different textures and glitter when exposed to light and water, giving the user an ultra-dewy and shimmery look. There are 21 new styles in this Mermaid Glow collection, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits. 8 products are now available on the Popvil.com website, and 2 bikini sets were sold out on the first day they were uploaded. 

The fabric of Mermaid Glow collection was developed based on thermochromic materials available on the market combined with glitter yarn, and after one year of research and development, Popvil successfully integrated the fabric into swimwear designs. As far as the choice of thermochromic materials is concerned, Popvil selected organic reversible thermochromic materials. It has higher temperature selectivity and brighter colors. "One of the technical challenges in designing swimwear with this type of fabric is the ratio. "In order to obtain a luxurious, glittering fabric instead of messy colors, thousands of practices are required." explained Rita, the chief designer of Popvil.

The company Popvil is regarded as one of the best in the business at designing swimwear to suit the needs of customers who are not confident about their bodies. In the past 3 years, many customers left comments to Popvil as:

"It covered fatty areas, but still looked sexy", "The best tummy control swimsuits I've ever purchased."

"These swimsuits are for mature bodies. More coverage, yet sexy." 

"With Popvil swimsuits, I feel more secure and confident."

The Mermaid Glow collection is designed to enhance the charm of swimwear vacations for women with body anxiety. It offers women radiant beauty based on safety, good supportive and coverage. "This special fabric glows in different colors under the sun at the beach or in the ocean, making the customers feel as though they are enchanted creatures who live amidst the coral reef and swims with the dolphins," said Rita.

The name "Mermaid Glow" was inspired in part by wet look "shower makeup," where people drench themselves in ultra-dewy skincare and makeup to look as though they've just stepped out of a long, refreshing shower. In the Mermaid Glow collection swimwear, Popvil hopes all women will look as stunning on the beach as a mermaid.

