Poq appoints Tryzens as its first Global Solutions Partner

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement late last year of a go-to-market, systems integration and support partnership for Australia & New Zealand, Poq have announced that international digital commerce consultancy, Tryzens are now expanding that relationship and have been formally appointed as their first Global Solutions Partner for the innovative, market leading AppCommerce platform.

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers global retailers and brands to create fully customised native apps, empowering retailers to curate unique and relevant experiences for a customer on their mobile addressing a range of functions and capabilities. With immersive content to reinforce their brands, increasing average sales values and cadence, deepening customer engagement and loyalty, the AppCommerce platform can complement both eCommerce and in-store shopping preferences.

With successful launches of Apps for Cotton On Group and the more recent launch for SurfStitch, Tryzens have continued to build out their capability to support and optimise the Poq platform for clients through a dedicated team of certified professionals. With the growing demand for apps on a global scale as part of a broader digital-first strategy, this deepening of the relationship was a natural outcome for both businesses to extend the partnership on a global scale.

"As we look to expand our market reach and accelerate client adoption through professional partnerships, it was a no-brainer to select Tryzens to be appointed as our first Global Solution Partner as they have proven their commitment and capability by delivering truly outstanding work off the back of our partnership in the ANZ market. Tryzens' expertise in delivering best-of-breed digital commerce solutions and strategies is unrivalled in our experience and coupled with the power of the Poq appCommerce platform, we are confident of a winning combination for retailers in the market," said Helen Slaven, Chief Revenue Officer at Poq.

This year has seen a huge change in customer behaviour through the impact of Covid-19 and local lockdown periods. A recent study by Poq has shown that there has been a 61% increase in app downloads YoY and a 41% increase in transaction value through Apps. More people are spending time at home browsing and finding new ways to connect and more deeply engage with their favourite brands.

"Tryzens core focus is to accelerate our client's success and growth online across all channels, and so the inclusion of the Poq appCommerce platform as a relevant, complementary and enhancing solution for brands and retailers is core to that principle. We aim to offer each client a differentiated experience that in turn helps them nurture a positive engagement across each of the channels where their customers aerr active, with the ability to fine tune content, messaging and features for regular shoppers. We have built our business with a close commitment to the partnerships we form with our clients and supporting their digital strategies and we are pleased to extend our collaboration with Poq on a global basis to further that commitment." said Tryzens CEO Andy Burton.

In addition to CottonOn Group and SurfStitch, Poq's clients include global brands and retailers, such as Missguided, Oh Polly, Belk and FeelUnique.

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully customised native apps in record time. Apps that allow them to build stronger brands, sell more of their products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards.

The Poq platform is the result of years of focus on retail apps and is proven to increase conversion rates and revenue. New code is rolled out every week and major releases delivered every quarter. Clients include leading brands and retailers, such as Missguided, Holland & Barrett, Belk, Cotton On Group, Surfstitch and FeelUnique.

About Tryzens

Tryzens is an international digital commerce consultancy that take a holistic approach to growing businesses based on digital-first principles. Our team of trading specialists, strategists and technology experts are passionate and focused on identifying and implementing solutions that optimise performance across all channels to delight customers no matter how or where customers choose to buy.

With offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Sofia and Trivandrum, we have partnered with some of the world's most successful retailers and brand owners including Cotton On Group, Sweaty Betty, Liberty London, T.M.Lewin, R.M Williams and Treasury Wine Estates to provide beginning to end services that help grow businesses and provide the best customer experiences.

SOURCE Poq; Tryzens