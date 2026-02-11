Porcaro Automotive Announces Transition from Mitsubishi Brand, Reaffirms Commitment to Racine and Kenosha Communities

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porcaro Automotive, a fixture in the Racine and Kenosha automotive communities for more than four decades, announced today that it is no longer representing the Mitsubishi brand, marking the conclusion of a 27-year relationship that began in 1999.

Dan Hoppenjan, general manager, said Porcaro became known from its earliest days for delivering a customer-focused dealership experience and consistently ranked among the top Mitsubishi dealerships in Wisconsin for customer satisfaction.

Hoppenjan said the transition away from the Mitsubishi brand was driven by circumstances beyond the dealership's control and reflects well-documented struggles Mitsubishi has faced in the U.S. marketplace. While the change closes a long chapter, dealership leadership emphasized that Porcaro's commitment to its customers and the Racine and Kenosha communities remains unchanged.

"Our focus has always been on serving our customers with honesty, consistency, and care," said Hoppenjan. "That commitment continues today, just as it has for more than 40 years."

Porcaro will continue to sell quality used vehicles and provide full service and maintenance for Mitsubishi vehicles, as well as Ford and all other makes and models. The former Mitsubishi facility remains open for used vehicle sales and service, while neighboring Porcaro Ford continues to offer new and used vehicle sales, service, support, and Quick Lane maintenance.

For Mitsubishi owners, certain warranty or recall repairs that must be completed by an authorized Mitsubishi dealership may require travel outside the area. Hoppenjan acknowledged the inconvenience this may cause and noted that customers who prefer to transition to a vehicle that can be fully serviced locally are eligible for a trade-in value bonus toward a new or used vehicle from Porcaro's extensive inventory.

Mark Porcaro, president of Porcaro Ford, expressed gratitude for the community's long-standing support and reaffirmed his commitment to delivering what he calls "A Whole New Experience in Car Buying."

"We are proud of our history, grateful for our customers, and excited to continue serving Racine and Kenosha for many years to come," Porcaro said.

About Porcaro Automotive

Porcaro Automotive dealerships have served the Racine and Kenosha area for more than 40 years, offering new and used vehicle sales, service, and maintenance with a focus on customer satisfaction and community involvement. https://porcaroford.com

