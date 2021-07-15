Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners, LLC ("PSM") Recognized by Prestigious National Association for Business Resources Among Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, thousands of companies throughout the greater Chicago region compete to be named one of "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Only businesses that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. PSM, a Chicago based Technology Consulting and Talent Sourcing firm, secured its place among the winners for 2021. PSM specializes in helping small and medium sized companies with an array of outsourced technology solutions and cloud strategies. The firm also helps its clients grow by leveraging a team of full desk recruiters to source top industry talent.



"We are proud to be recognized among Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and we will continue to place a tremendous emphasis on employee development and cultural excellence," said Dave Stolarek, Senior Partner at PSM. "Our people, their passion for collaborative effort and an overall focus on employee development are just a few elements that set us apart from our competition. This really is a cool place to grow a career!" He continued.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on various categories. These include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives and Strategic Company Performance. With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

