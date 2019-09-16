PORCELANOSA Celebrates The Opening Of Its Brooklyn Showroom

"PORCELANOSA is excited to bring our innovative and modern selection of European products to the up-and-coming design district of Industry City," said Carolina Vasquez, Marketing Manager for PORCELANOSA. "Our bathroom and kitchen settings provide a realistic lifestyle experience for home owners and design professionals alike. Clients are able to see and experience PORCELANOSA's luxurious tile, kitchen, and bath products, while also having access to top design experts and consultants."

The showroom is located on 35th Street in Industry City, Brooklyn and is one of 3 PORCELANOSA showrooms in the state of New York. Customers and professionals can view and interact with the extensive on-site product library that features over 1,000 products.

The grand opening event will take place on September 19th and will be attended by PORCELANOSA clients, local media, bloggers/influencers and neighboring stores in Industry City.

PORCELANOSA currently has 30 showrooms in the United States, including a newly opened showroom in Denver, CO and a recently renovated showroom in Miami, FL.

For more information, please stop by the showroom at 33 35th Street, Industry City, Building 5, Suite A-101, Brooklyn, NY 11232 or visit the company's website at http://www.porcelanosa-usa.com/.

About PORCELANOSA

The PORCELANOSA Group are the premiere European manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone, hardwood, mosaics, kitchen cabinets, vanities, bathtubs, faucets, shower systems, solid surfaces and more. The PORCELANOSA Group has more than 500 showrooms throughout the whole world, which it either operates itself or through companies with its distributors. The company has 30 showrooms and six distribution centers spanning more than five million square feet throughout the USA. For more information, visit: www.PORCELANOSA-usa.com.

