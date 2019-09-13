PORCELANOSA Celebrates The Opening Of Its Denver Showroom

"PORCELANOSA is excited for the move of our Denver showroom to the entrance of the Denver Design District," said Carolina Vasquez, Marketing Manager for PORCELANOSA. "With a variety of bathroom settings, a walk-in closet, and 4 stunning kitchens, the new and larger space will allow home owners and design professionals to experience more of PORCELANOSA's luxurious tile, kitchen, and bath products, while also having access to top design experts and consultants."

The showroom is located on 601 South Broadway, Suite A, Denver, CO at the entrance of the Denver Design District. Customers and professionals can view and interact with the extensive on-site product library that features over 1,000 products.

The grand opening event will take place on September 17th and will be attended by Porcelanosa clients, local media, bloggers/influencers and neighboring stores in the Design District.

PORCELANOSA currently has 30 showrooms in the United States, including a newly opened showroom in Brooklyn, NY and a recently renovated showroom in Miami, FL.

For more information, please visit the showroom at 601 South Broadway, Suite A, Denver, CO 80209, or visit the company's website at http://www.porcelanosa-usa.com/.

About PORCELANOSA

The PORCELANOSA Group are the premiere European manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone, hardwood, mosaics, kitchen cabinets, vanities, bathtubs, faucets, shower systems, solid surfaces and more. The PORCELANOSA Group has more than 500 showrooms throughout the whole world, which it either operates itself or through companies with its distributors. The company has 30 showrooms and six distribution centers spanning more than five million square feet throughout the USA. For more information, visit: www.PORCELANOSA-usa.com.

