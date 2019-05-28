PORCELANOSA Celebrates The Redesign Of Its Miami Showroom

"PORCELANOSA is excited to unveil the redesign of our showroom in Doral and to showcase our large selection of European luxury products to the area," said Carolina Vasquez, Marketing Manager for PORCELANOSA. "With over 50 bathroom settings and 4 full kitchen vignettes, home owners as well as trade professionals alike can experience firsthand PORCELANOSA's luxury tile, kitchen, and bath products, while also having access to top design experts and consultants."

The showroom is located on N.W. 13th Terrace in Doral and is one of 3 PORCELANOSA showrooms in the state of Florida. Customers and professionals can also stop by to view and interact with the extensive product library featuring over 1,000 product selections on site.

An opening party will take place on Thursday, May 30th in conjunction with Miami Fashion Week at the showroom and will be attended by celebrities including Antonio Banderas, Isabel Preysler and Amaia Salamanca. PORCELANOSA clients, local media and many bloggers/influencers will also be in attendance.

PORCELANOSA currently has 30 showrooms in the United States, including newly opened showrooms in the Toronto, ON and Chestnut Hill, MA. The company is slated to open two more showrooms in Brooklyn, NY and Denver, CO by the end of 2019.

For more information, please stop by the showroom at 8700 N.W. 13th Terrace, in Doral, FL 33172 or visit http://www.porcelanosa-usa.com/.

About PORCELANOSA

The PORCELANOSA Group is the premiere European manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone, hardwood, mosaics, kitchen cabinets, vanities, bathtubs, faucets, shower systems, solid surfaces and more. The PORCELANOSA Group has more than 400 showrooms throughout the whole world, which it either operates itself or through companies with its distributors. The company has 30 showrooms and six distribution centers spanning more than five million square feet throughout the USA. For more information, visit: www.PORCELANOSA-usa.com.

Contact:

Carolina Vasquez, Marketing Manager

marketing@porcelanosa-usa.com

SOURCE PORCELANOSA

Related Links

https://www.porcelanosa-usa.com

