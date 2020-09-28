Porchlight, Inc. Drop-In Shelter Job Fair

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Those looking for a job that is meaningful and allows them to contribute to their community are encouraged to attend this event on Sunday, October 4th.

Event Info:

Sunday, October 4th

2:00pm-4:00pm – Program begins promptly at

2:30pm Warner Park Community Recreation Center

1625 Northport Dr. Madison, WI

Porchlight, Inc. is hiring compassionate, motivated, and open-minded individuals to join its Drop-In Shelter team in several key roles:

Shelter Assistant: Shelter Assistants work as a team to provide services to shelter guests and facilitate shelter operations from 4:00pm-8:30am daily. Shelter Assistants work an 8-hour second or third shift. Full time. Some part-time or fill-in positions may be available.

Shelter Case Manager: Case Managers provide individualized services to assist guests with finding housing options and connecting to other community resources and programs. Evening hours, 4:30pm-9:30pm. One full-time position with supplemental daytime hours, one part-time position.

Shelter Health Assessment Coordinator: Shelter Health Assessment Coordinators oversee volunteers and staff in screening shelter guests for COVID-19 symptoms during shelter intake and make referrals to the Medical Respite Center. Evening hours, 4pm-9pm. Part time.

Shelter Support Specialist: Shelter Support Specialists provide additional support to shelter guests needing someone to talk to or experiencing a crisis related to mental illness, substance use, or other factors. They assist the rest of the shelter team in dealing with difficult personal or interpersonal situations that arise for guests. Evening hours, 4:30pm-9:30pm. Part time.

Complete job descriptions for these positions can be found on the Porchlight, Inc. website . In addition to offering a chance to have a direct positive impact on people experiencing homelessness, these positions are a powerful starting point or additional experience opportunity for job-seekers pursuing a career in Social Work, Mental Health or Substance Abuse Counseling, non-profit leadership, and related fields.

Interested participants are asked to pre-register through Eventbrite and bring a copy of their resume with them to the fair. Find the event by following this link or by searching #porchlight on Eventbrite.com (be sure to include in-person events in your search). Participants will be required to wear a face covering throughout the event, unless an alternative accommodation is arranged. COVID-19 symptom screenings will be conducted with all participants prior to entry.

Questions about the event may be directed to Porchlight Human Resources Director Dawn Iselin at 608.257.2534 or [email protected].

