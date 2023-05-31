PorchPass™ Hires Expert Software Development Team to Support Fintech Product Growth

News provided by

PorchPass

31 May, 2023, 08:32 ET

Rackspace Co-Founder Dirk Elmendorf Joins PorchPass

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PorchPass™, a division of Braustin Homes, has hired software developer Dirk Elmendorf, co-founder of Rackspace Technology, along with Brett Elmendorf, Natalie Karney, and Emily Rodriguez to help grow its financial technology platform.

Continue Reading
Dirk Elmendorf, Principal Developer, PorchPass™
Dirk Elmendorf, Principal Developer, PorchPass™

Braustin Homes, the nation's first virtual mobile home dealership, launched PorchPass in January 2023 bringing financial technology (fintech) speed to the process of securing land for a manufactured home. This new platform, accessible online, streamlines the manufactured home construction process, giving buyers the power and speed of a cash close.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with this experienced team that brings backgrounds across product, front-end and back-end development," said Cole Wollak, Chief Technology Officer at Braustin Homes. "Adding Dirk, Brett, Natalie and Emily allows us to accelerate the timelines to deliver an industry-leading experience for our partners and increase the pace of how many homeowners we get to help."

"We are excited to build technology in the service of such a powerful mission -- unlocking home ownership for people who didn't think they could own a home," said Dirk Elmendorf, principal software developer at PorchPass.

"Cole has done a tremendous job leveling up the talent of the company's engineering department since coming on as our CTO. Improving access to homeownership is no easy task, so we're excited to be working alongside some of the sharpest dev talent to come out of San Antonio," said Braustin Homes CEO Alberto Piña.

Dirk Elmendorf co-founded Rackspace in 1998 and most recently co-founded Jobward with Brett Elmendorf, who joins the PorchPass team as the company's strategic experience designer, and product manager Natalie KarneyEmily Rodriguez, senior software developer, also previously worked at Jobward.

PorchPass addresses a common problem for mobile home buyers. Nearly one-third of all mobile home customers, who have already been approved for a home mortgage, also need a land home construction loan. These often-complicated loans, with high rates and fees, can take up to 140 days to clear, which puts potential homeowners at risk of losing their dream property to a cash buyer. PorchPass has secured the financial backing to streamline the process, giving prospective homeowners the same leverage as cash, with the ability to pay the land seller in 14 (vs. 140) days, and save up to $15,000 or more in construction loan bank fees.

Braustin Homes launched a beta test of PorchPass internally late last year before rolling it out to other business partners in January 2023. The pilot has been oversubscribed, and PorchPass is now building a waitlist for this and future financial products.

ABOUT PORCHPASS™: PorchPass™ is the first fintech platform, offered by Braustin Homes, the nation's first virtual mobile home dealership, which integrates across the entire industry. PorchPass empowers land buyers, land sellers and dealerships in the manufactured housing space with a cash-backed solution to streamline the new home construction process, giving buyers the power and speed of a cash close in today's hyper-competitive market. This online process allows buyers to close on the property and start construction up to three months faster and save thousands on bank fees. PorchPass works with the land seller, home builder and mortgage broker to ensure each phase of funding progresses smoothly, so home buyers can move in faster and avoid costly short-term rentals. For more information, visit www.porchpass.com.

Media Contact:
Mary Ullmann Japhet 
[email protected] 
210-414-9030

SOURCE PorchPass

Also from this source

PorchPass Product Provides the Speed of Cash to Secure Land for Manufactured Homes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.