Porex Life Sciences Institute Establishes Innovation Center to Address Market Demand for New Life Sciences Technologies

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration Group—a global leader producing best-in-class filtration solutions to make the world safer, healthier and more productive—today announced the launch of the Porex Life Sciences Institute, a new business unit dedicated to the advancement of life science technologies.

The Porex Life Sciences Institute is located in close proximity to Atlanta's med-tech innovation corridor. The Institute will serve the burgeoning life science market by providing end-users with integrated solutions that are enabled by porous polymers.

With greater demand for new medical device and biotechnology advancements spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global life science analytics market size is projected to reach $42 billion by 2025, almost double the size it was in 2020, according to a RECENT REPORT.

"As we look toward the future, we are committed to making a much larger impact on the life science industries," said Avi Robbins, president of the Porex Life Sciences Institute. "While the world has been stalled by an ongoing public health crisis, we are working hard to deliver breakthrough innovations that will help accelerate progress towards making the world safer, healthier and more productive."

Ready to deliver on its promise of innovation, the Porex Life Sciences Institute has announced the launch of its first product, Saletto™ Oral Fluid Collection Device (patent pending). Saletto™ will improve saliva-based diagnostics by making sample collection simpler, safer, and faster. Saletto™'s intentional design focuses on alleviating pain points across the diagnostic workflow, increasing lab and self-test capacity.

As our focus shifts to safely reopening schools and offices closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noninvasive sampling with oral fluid is critical to bridge the gap between diagnostic testing and proactive, frequent mass screening. The Porex Life Sciences Institute will continue to make advancements in this field beyond the pandemic in areas of drugs-of-abuse, infectious disease, hormone and genetic testing.

Porex Corporation, another industry-leading member of Filtration Group, will continue to serve its global customers as their partner in innovation for custom-engineered porous polymer solutions across diverse industries, ranging from writing instruments to medical devices. With Robbins now leading the Porex Life Sciences Institute business, Porex has named Brandon Hellenbrand the new VP of Global Product Development and R&D. To learn more about the Porex Life Sciences Institute, visit WWW.POREXLIFESCIENCES.COM.

About Filtration Group: Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. With a passionate team, global footprint and leading technology, Filtration Group is driving innovation and developing unparalleled filtration solutions. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span life sciences, industrial, fluid and indoor air quality applications. One of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, Filtration Group serves its customers from 140 facilities in nearly 30 countries. Please visit Filtration Group and Madison Industries at: WWW.FILTRATIONGROUP.COM and WWW.MADISON.NET.

