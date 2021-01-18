Porifera Honored With Tibbetts Award

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porifera, the leading provider of forward osmosis solutions, has received the prestigious Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration for its exemplary achievement in the development and commercialization of its environmentally-friendly concentration technology.

The company's forward osmosis membrane systems use the natural power of osmosis to gently remove water from a wide variety of products to create a concentrate that is true to the original product upon rehydration. This unique, nonthermal approach to product concentration reduces the costs and carbon footprint of a variety of products throughout the entire lifecycle. In addition to broad applications in the food and beverage industries, Porifera's robust membrane systems can efficiently remove challenging wastes from process streams and provide clean water for reuse for any industry.

Porifera is among 38 companies, seven organizations and 14 individuals in 2020 to be recognized for its achievement of the SBIR goals of stimulating technological innovation, encouraging diverse participation and increasing the private sector commercialization of innovations derived from federal R&D. Details on each of the winners can be found at www.tibbettsawards.com.

"Receiving this honor is a testament to the company's technical successes and the economic and societal benefits our technology generates," said CEO Olgica Bakajin, PhD. "We are proud to be recognized among other great organizations for the dedication and perseverance that went into bringing this innovation to the market."

Funding from Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs was instrumental in both the founding of Porifera in 2009 and the invention of the company's core technology. Support from these programs enabled Porifera to engage in technology development with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Ames, Idaho National Laboratory, and several universities. Additional SBIR awards allowed the company to expand its application portfolio from desalination to the concentration of products for a variety of new markets and commercialize its technology.

About Porifera

Porifera is a San Leandro, California-based company which manufactures proprietary forward osmosis membrane systems and provides process solutions to a variety of industries. Porifera's innovative forward osmosis solutions enable industries to efficiently remove water and retain only the most valuable components of their products. This unique technology facilitates the reduction of water waste, improvements to water reuse, and more efficient processing solutions to create better products using less energy. For more information, visit www.porifera.com.

