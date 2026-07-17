Poriferous, LLC Secures Patent for DuraBloc™ Technology

Expanding Exclusive Implant Options for Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries

NEWNAN, Ga., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poriferous, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of SuᐧPor® craniomaxillofacial and patient-specific implants, has been awarded its patent for its innovative DuraBloc™ technology from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Patent No. 12,653,677, issued on June 16, 2026.

Patient-Specific Implants now backed by U.S Patent No. 12653677

This latest patent enhances the company's ever-expanding catalogue of proprietary technology, further cementing its global reputation as an innovator in the advancement of healthcare while making access to premium-quality craniomaxillofacial implants faster, easier, and more affordable.

Poriferous manufactures SuᐧPor implants using biocompatible, porous polyethylene. The material creates an interconnecting, omnidirectional pore structure that promotes fibrovascular ingrowth and integration with patient tissue for lasting results.

SuᐧPor's porous polyethylene material can be carved, trimmed, and feathered in the sterile field, easily drilled and securely fixated, accommodating screws and plates without the risk of cracking. Advanced Retained Shape Memory™, a property unique to SuᐧPor biomaterial, helps ensure that implants maintain their form after being contoured and shaped.

SuᐧPor Patient-Specific Implants are designed using a patient's own unique anatomy for optimal, long-term results across reconstructive and augmentation procedures. DuraBloc™ technology expands Poriferous' ever-growing catalogue of patented technologies.

Manufactured using a specialized process, DuraBloc™ technology features a smooth, nonporous underside while maintaining the porous polyethylene structures of SuᐧPor implants. Like all SuᐧPor implants, the porous polyethylene materials can be infused with antibiotics during surgical procedures to reduce the risk of infection; fibrovascular ingrowth allows the patient's immune system to continuously prevent infection. The unique, dual-sided DuraBloc™ design allows for fibrovascular ingrowth while simultaneously reducing unwanted tissue adhesion to allow for easier removal.

Exclusive to Poriferous' Patient-Specific Implants program, DuraBloc™ implants allow for a 50% lower flange profile, resulting in a better cosmetic fit and more natural results without compromising fixation strength.

As Aaron Noble, CEO and Founder explains, "We partner with surgeons to create and enhance our extensive catalogue of implants. Our newly patented DuraBloc™ technology addresses an ongoing need for implants that can be removed with greater ease. DuraBloc™ promotes tissue ingrowth for natural results without impeding the removal process."

To learn more about Poriferous and its patented innovations, please visit https://poriferous.com/.

About Poriferous

Poriferous was founded with a bold vision: to innovate in the realm of surgical implants and provide the people who need them with the quality results they deserve. As a dedicated porous polyethylene implant manufacturer, backed by years of research and collaboration with leading surgeons, we create high-quality SuᐧPor implants designed for seamless tissue integration, stability, and long-term success. SuᐧPor implants are a leading choice of surgeons worldwide, helping patients of all ages regain confidence, function, and quality of life.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Ara Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (918) 706-5370

SOURCE Su-Por