Pork King Good - Local Pork Rind Company Based in Cudahy, Wisconsin - Unveils Innovative Dessert Line and Receives Finalist Recognition at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo

CUDAHY, Wis., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pork King Good, the leading local pork rind manufacturer and the only female-owned pork rind company in the United States is thrilled to announce their groundbreaking dessert line of pork rinds. In an exciting achievement, the company's Old Timey Butterscotch flavor from the dessert line was selected as a finalist in the esteemed 2023 Most Innovative New Product Award at the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

The recognition at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago is a testament to Pork King Good's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional flavors to consumers. Among fierce competition from numerous new products, the Old Timey Butterscotch flavor stood out as a remarkable offering, captivating judges and industry experts. Notably, Pork King Good's achievement is further highlighted by the inclusion of products from well-established companies such as Hershey and General Mills among the other finalists.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a finalist in the 2023 Most Innovative New Product Award alongside renowned companies like Hershey and General Mills," said Lauren Koston, founder of Pork King Good. "To be recognized alongside such successful companies is a testament to our dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering unique flavors. We are grateful for the opportunity to represent Pork King Good and the local pork rind industry in such esteemed company."

The dessert line from Pork King Good introduces a wide range of delectable flavors, including:

Birthday Cake

Cinnamon ChurWhoa

Apple Cinnamon

Old-Timey Butterscotch (award-nominated)

These innovative pork rinds combine a satisfyingly crunchy texture with unexpected and delightful sweetness, providing a one-of-a-kind snacking experience. Pork King Good sees the dessert line as a unique way to stand apart from the competition by offering a sweeter version of a typically savory snack. It presents a perfect option for the low-carb/keto-curious shopper looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

The launch of Pork King Good's dessert line presents an excellent opportunity for distributors and retail partners to add incrementality and additional consumption occasions to the category. The unique flavors and innovative concepts create new possibilities for consumers to enjoy pork rinds as a sweet indulgence.

Building on its success, Pork King Good is actively exploring national distribution to bring their innovative dessert line to a wider audience. Retailers and distributors interested in partnering with Pork King Good and offering their products are invited to contact [email protected] for samples and further information.

As a proudly quirky pork rind company, Pork King Good has been committed to filling the market gap for low-carb and high-protein savory snacks and cooking options. Their products, cooked in their own pork fat and boasting clean labels with no artificial ingredients, colors, or flavors, have delighted customers with a light and fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

To learn more about Pork King Good, their award-nominated dessert line of pork rinds, and their dedication to innovation, visit www.porkkinggood.com .

Pork King Good is a woman-owned pork rind company in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Since 2018, Pork King Good has been at the forefront of the pork rind market, offering unique flavor profiles and low-carb, high-protein options. Their products are cooked in their own pork fat and feature a light and fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. With the upcoming launch of their dessert line and recognition as a finalist in the 2023 Most Innovative New Product Award, Pork King Good continues to redefine the snacking experience and surprise and delight customers, all while maintaining a sense of humor.

