Pornhub Accepts Bitcoin and Litecoin As Payment Methods to Further Expand Cryptocurrency Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pornhub, the premier online destination for adult entertainment, announced today that it will accept popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Litecoin as payment methods. Users can now use these cryptocurrencies to purchase Pornhub Premium subscriptions, the company's HD, On-Demand streaming service.

This update marks Pornhub's further expansion into cryptocurrency options for its community. These two new options add to Pornhub's payment options which include Verge, Tron, and Pumapay as payment methods.

"As a leader in adult content with over 130 million visitors per day, Pornhub is excited to now offer two widely-used and leading digital currencies for our users," said Corey Price, VP, Pornhub. "Our team continues to pave the way for tech development, testing and implementing new technology for everyday consumers far ahead of the mainstream market.

Pornhub has accepted cryptocurrency on its site since 2018, when it rolled out its acceptance of Verge.

About Pornhub:

Founded in 2007, Pornhub is the leading free, ad-supported adult video streaming website, offering viewers the opportunity to upload and share their own videos. With over 12 million videos and over 130 million visitors a day, Pornhub truly is the best adult site in the world. Pornhub has built the largest dedicated membership base in the adult community, averaging over 76 million monthly active members, offering viewers a fun and sophisticated social experience directly in site, complete with messaging, photos, achievement badges.

