Pornhub's Sexual Wellness Center Releases First-Ever Sex Ed Video Series

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pornhub, the premier online destination for adult entertainment, launched "Pornhub Sex Ed," a new video series providing key sexual education information and advice for viewers through the instruction of sexual health and wellness experts. The series was launched via the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, an online resource aiming to provide readers with information and advice regarding sexuality, sexual health and relationships.

In the series' first 11 videos, viewers can learn about male and female anatomy, preparing for sex, communicating during sex, masturbation, STIs and more. The series also includes a video about having safe sex during COVID-19. The videos feature real anatomy and human examples to provide accurate visuals. All videos are narrated by licensed sex therapists and PhDs, including Dr. Laurie Betito, Director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center.

"For many people, their first real exposure to sexual imagery is from popular culture, where dramatization and entertainment value distort what real sex is like. That's why the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center created this new video series: to provide a go-to resource for people to learn about how to have sex safely and get visual answers to common questions about sexual experiences," said Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub.

"I am thrilled to present to our followers a brand new initiative at the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center. As promised, we are tapping into different platforms and mediums to extend the sexual health information we bring to those who seek our resources. Our mission is to share quality information, and we continue to explore ways that we can do that in not only an educational way, but an entertaining one. Many people have questions on how to have sex, so we hope that our video series will provide the visuals that go with those questions. We will be adding video content on a regular basis, so make sure to look out for them!" said Dr. Betito.

Since launching in 2017, the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center has become home to hundreds of articles authored by dozens of doctors, counselors and community leaders, all specializing in different aspects of sexual health. Under the direction of Dr. Betito, the site continues to touch on everything from the biological to the social components of sexual life.

To view the Pornhub Sex Ed video series, visit the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center.

SOURCE Pornhub