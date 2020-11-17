Pornhub's Third Annual Awards Show Honors the Best in Adult Entertainment and Celebrates Cicciolina with a Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pornhub, the premier online destination for adult entertainment, will host the third annual Pornhub Awards to celebrate the biggest and best in each of Pornhub's unconventional categories, as well as the top channels and most popular networks.

This year's event will take place on December 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST and will be entirely digital, live streamed on www.pornhub.com/awards.

Famed music video director and choreographer Diane Martel serves as the Creative Director for this year's show and has established an enticing and interactive show cast of Hollywood's most iconic and boldface names such as: Ozuna - one of the best-selling Latin musicians of all time, City Girls - Miami based hip-hop duo, Dee Nasty - millennial comedian and influencer, John Waters - film director and pop-culture icon, Jordan Firstman - writer and comedian who rose to international fame for his short Instagram skits during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic, Kitty Ca$h - DJ, Producer and the official Music Director for this year's Award Show, Leah McSweeney - Founder of women's streetwear brand Married to the Mob, Patia - of the popular meme account @patiasfantasyworld and anti-racism activist, Leiomy Maldonado - aka the "Wonder Woman of Vogue", model, activist, and Iconic Ballroom Vogue Dancer, TOMMY CASH - Estonia rap star and visual artist, Violet Chachki - winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, and more who will present awards and/or participate in skits. The Hungarian-Italian porn legend, politician, and singer Cicciolina will also accept a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Pornhub Awards this year. Make sure to tune in!" said Ozuna.

"Good filth-on-demand is what we all need to stay home and be sexually safe and socially distanced in this obscene pandemic. Giving a Pornhub Award seems like a civic duty to me," said Waters.

Martel has left an indelible mark on music video culture. She has been directing music videos since the early 90s and has worked with iconic artists from Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Redman, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, N.E.R.D, Franz Ferdinand, The White Stripes, and Miley Cyrus. She has also worked on feature films and Shakespeare productions with Don Cheadle, Mandy Patinkin, Joan Cusack, Christopher Reeves.

"Serving as the creative director of the Third Annual Pornhub Awards is an honor," said Martel. "This presents a wonderful opportunity to champion and celebrate sex positivity and help destigmatize sex work. Because let's face it, porn is a part of our lives. The actors who perform in the adult industry play a part in our learning, playing and growing. I'm glad Pornhub has provided us with an opportunity to celebrate them and their accomplishments. I have an incredible team of creatives working on this show. A dream team, if you will. The idea is to make something chaotic, overstimulating, entertaining and hilarious. I hope everyone enjoys the show!"

Part of the production for the show will be executed with a stellar team comprised of artist Geoffrey Lillemon, who works with digital media on various platforms connecting technical innovation with nouveau aesthetics, visual demagoguery, and hyper sensationalism; Thomas de Rijk, an Amsterdam based 3D artist, director, and musician; Benjamin Lemoine a French 3D artist and Cool 3D World, a collaborative multimedia project between digital artists Brian Tessler and Jon Baken. Tessler and Baken have created hundreds of animated shorts and images. In addition to projects with Nike, Balenciaga, and Adult Swim, their work has been exhibited and screened worldwide. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Cool 3D World serves as a space for animated 3D content as well as original music and sound design.

Using algorithms based on video views, porn star searches and more to determine winners, the Pornhub Awards is the only awards show that is entirely data driven. Users are also encouraged to cast their votes for their own personal favorites in the various fan-voting categories. Fan-voting will take place strictly on the official awards website: https://www.pornhub.com/awards/nominees.

"The adult entertainment industry has really burst onto the scene these past few months, especially with all the lockdowns happening worldwide, the silver lining is that we have more than ever been able connect with and entertain our audiences at home," said Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub. "We are excited to honor the biggest and brightest stars in the adult entertainment industry at the third annual Pornhub Awards. The star-studded affair will be broadcast directly into millions of homes, allowing for people to watch – and interact with performers directly – from the comfort of home. Stay tuned for more surprises as we unveil more details about this year's unique event in the weeks to come."

For regularly updated information about this year's awards, categories, and nominees, as well as a look back at the previous Pornhub Awards shows, please visit www.pornhub.com/awards .

