Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets production car lap record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans class winner David Donohue shared the wheel with Randy Pobst to validate and confirm the car's capability at the iconic track, with Pobst ultimately setting the fastest lap. Pobst previously set the production car lap record with the 911 GT2 RS at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca and Willow Springs International Raceway last year. Further showcasing the exceptional performance capability of the motorsport-derived 911 GT lineup, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS recorded an impressive lap time of 1:26.24 minutes at the same track and thus became the second car to break the previous record. Both cars took to the track on road-legal and Porsche-approved Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 tires. Racelogic recorded and validated the lap time, vehicle telemetry, and video utilizing the VBOX Video HD2 system.

"It was an incredible experience. The traction coming out of a corner, the tireless brakes, the grip generated by the downforce and the tires, and of course the tremendous power made it possible. The 911 GT2 RS is not just very capable, but also very approachable," said Donohue. "Even for a professional driver, huge power can be intimidating. But when I drive the GT2 RS, the massive torque feels completely under my control, so useable, because the car is extremely well-balanced. It is very confidence inspiring, a pleasure," added Pobst.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA



Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

