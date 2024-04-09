Porsche and ClearMotion Announce a Collaboration to Pioneer Next-Generation of Vehicle Dynamics

STUTTGART, Germany and BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearMotion, the leading software-defined chassis company revolutionizing the in-cabin experience, and Porsche AG have signed a collaboration agreement to work together on the future of vehicle dynamics. This collaboration on proactive chassis systems could mark a major step forward in delivering unparalleled vehicle dynamics.

Under this agreement, Porsche and ClearMotion will collaborate on both ClearMotion1, a high-bandwidth active suspension technology, and RoadMotion, a road surface fingerprinting software for proactive chassis control. ClearMotion1 works by rapidly adapting a vehicle to the road surface and effectively canceling unwanted motion up to high frequencies. Combined with RoadMotion, the technologies work together to optimize safety, performance, and comfort using machine learning to crowdsource high-fidelity road surface data that enables a vehicle to anticipate road conditions ahead and make proactive decisions. The agreement offers the potential for Porsche to further improve its already famously high-performing chassis. In addition, Porsche and ClearMotion signed a license agreement.

"Our roadmap is focused on continuing to lead on the driving experience, and vehicle-motion is the next frontier in delivering a markedly superior experience for drivers and passengers," says Ingo Albers, Vice President of Drive System at Porsche. "This collaboration is intended to lay the groundwork for evaluating an even closer long-term cooperation with ClearMotion."

"ClearMotion is synonymous with a premium driving experience that is currently unrivaled in the automotive world," said Christian Steinmann, CEO of ClearMotion. "This collaboration will create a step-change in the way we experience driving in a vehicle, and for our expansion into the European market. We look forward to creating a fruitful partnership with Porsche and the prospect of building a long-term, cross-brand partnership."

